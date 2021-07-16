Smart Releases Teaser of its All-Electric, Compact Crossover Concept

Geely and Daimler have already presented so many teasers of its future smart compact electric crossover that we would rather get the technical specifications and prices right away. Despite that, smart released a new teaser of the new EV: a shot from above. Ok, we had not seen the roof yet...
The brand announced we would see its concept version at the IAA Mobility 2021, which people will soon start calling the Munich Motor Show because it replaces the Frankfurt Motor Show. Codenamed HX11, the compact crossover is being developed over the SEA platform from Geely.
Although it will be perfect for urban environments with around 4 meters in length, the smart electric crossover will have some premium features such as about 184 kW (247 hp) and a battery pack of about 70 kWh. That is supposed to give it a range of 500 km, according to L’Argus.
It will also present an 800V system, which implies speedy charging times. However, after BYD decided the Dolphin would also offer that kind of voltage for only $15,500, we cannot say that this is premium anymore: it seems 800V will become the new standard, making all vehicles with lower voltages turn obsolete.
For the record, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 already offer this system for more affordable prices than the Porsche Taycan, the first EV to reach the market with that capability.
The new electric crossover will be made in China and will be sold there in the first place. According to the rumors, It should reach Europe in 2023, but we would rather believe it will arrive as a 2023 model year until the end of 2022 in that continent. It is doubtful that it will ever be sold in the US at this point.
First of all, Geely and Daimler want to prove that the brand has what it takes to stay alive after the German brand almost killed it. If it does and the electric crossover proves to be popular, we may see another offensive toward the American market.
Although it will be perfect for urban environments with around 4 meters in length, the smart electric crossover will have some premium features such as about 184 kW (247 hp) and a battery pack of about 70 kWh. That is supposed to give it a range of 500 km, according to L’Argus.
It will also present an 800V system, which implies speedy charging times. However, after BYD decided the Dolphin would also offer that kind of voltage for only $15,500, we cannot say that this is premium anymore: it seems 800V will become the new standard, making all vehicles with lower voltages turn obsolete.
For the record, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 already offer this system for more affordable prices than the Porsche Taycan, the first EV to reach the market with that capability.
The new electric crossover will be made in China and will be sold there in the first place. According to the rumors, It should reach Europe in 2023, but we would rather believe it will arrive as a 2023 model year until the end of 2022 in that continent. It is doubtful that it will ever be sold in the US at this point.
First of all, Geely and Daimler want to prove that the brand has what it takes to stay alive after the German brand almost killed it. If it does and the electric crossover proves to be popular, we may see another offensive toward the American market.