BYD Dolphin Will Be A $15,500 800V EV With Up to 400 Km of Range

The BYD Dolphin reminds us very much of the early Honda Fit (or Jazz , depending on where you live). That already suggested it would be a relatively affordable vehicle, but we did not expect it to cost less than RMB100,00 – the equivalent of $15,500 at the current exchange rate.According to the MIIT filings, the Dolphin will have two derivatives. The SR (Standard Range) will be able to run 301 km under thecycle testing. It presents a 30.72battery pack and weighs only 1,285 kg (2,832.9 lbs). For a car that is 4.07 (13.3 ft) meters long – but has a wheelbase of 2.70 m (8.85 ft) – that is quite an achievement for an electric vehicle. The Honda Jazz is 4.04 m (13.2 ft) long, weighs 1,253 kg (2,762.4 lbs), and is a combustion-engined vehicle.For people willing to travel a little further, BYD also developed the LR (Long Range) version with a 44.93 kWh battery pack. With the extra LFP cells in its Blade Battery pack, it could run up to 405 km – also according to the NEDC cycle.If the BYD Dolphin can really recover 150 km (93.2 miles) of range in only 5 minutes and there are enough fast chargers able to deliver that, a bigger battery pack might not be needed. However, it is essential to remember that the best way to charge a battery pack is with no rush. The good thing about the Blade Battery is that it can last for 1.2 million km (745,645.4 miles) under automotive use.With these qualities and the attractive design, it will be a complete mystery if BYD decides to sell the Dolphin only for the Chinese market. Europe would love to have it as an option, and even the US could fancy the new. BYD would better expand internationally in a more aggressive way as soon as possible.