Dolphin (Former EA1) Will Be the First to Adopt BYD's E-Platform 3.0

The new BYD is actually the EA1 concept presented at the Chinese auto show in production guise. Despite its humbleness, it promises incredible specs, such as the 800V system. We did not think it would be possible to have that with Blade Batteries, but it will be.BYD developed Blade Batteries to create a structural battery pack with LFP (lithium phosphate iron) cells. They have a higher energy density than regular LFP cells, but preserve their low cost, and high safety: lithium phosphate iron cells do not catch fire like the ones with more common chemistries. They are also said to last much longer – 1.2 million km, according to BYD.In the Dolphin’s case, BYD did not disclose how big its Blade Battery pack is or the vehicle’s range. It just said it will have a 70(94 hp)motor and a top speed of 150 km/h, electronically limited to help the charge last longer.The BYD Dolphin is 4.07 m long, but there’s a longer version with 4.13 m, possibly due to different bumpers. It is also 1.77 m wide and 1.57 m tall. The surprising measure is the wheelbase: 2.70 m. That’s what we normally see in C-segment sedans that are around 4.60 m long. Like all vehicles built over the e-platform 3.0, it will also have a heat pump as standard.The next vehicle to present the new electric car architecture will probably be the production version of the X Dream Concept Car, but that will also not be the 1,000-km-range car with 0.21 of drag coefficient and 2.9 s to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Expect a sedan to be that vehicle: it should not take long to show up.