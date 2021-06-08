Apple Car Project Reaches New Stage as Apple Starts Battery Talks

Despite hitting some roadblocks caused by the departure of key managers, the Apple Car project is still advancing at full speed, with the Cupertino-based tech giant now reportedly in talks with a series of third parties to manufacture batteries.
According to a report from Reuters, Apple’s upcoming electric vehicle could be powered by batteries built by either CATL or BYD, both based in China.
However, it’s not yet clear if the discussions have reached an advanced phase, so for the time being, Apple could also start exploring other potential partnerships as well.
But according to the report, there’s one requirement that the Chinese companies might not agree with: Apple wants its EV battery supplier to have manufacturing capacity in the United States. And as it turns out, CATL has already expressed some concerns over this requirement, as the tension between the U.S. and the Chinese governments could eventually lead to more problems in the long term.
CATL is currently the world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles and is also the leading Tesla supplier.
At this point, it’s still not known if Apple wants the batteries CATL or BYD could build to be based on its own designs, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has been investing heavily in new technology in this regard in the last few years. So most likely, Apple wants a partnership that will include its own tech as well.
People familiar with the matter said a joint venture between LG and Magna could be in charge of assembling the Apple Car. A prototype could see the daylight as soon as 2023, while the final version of the car could be here in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
While some analysts claimed Apple could end up building a car platform that would be sold to others, the company negotiating a battery deal is the living proof a full EV is in the works.
CATL, BYD, and Apple have all refused to comment on the report.
