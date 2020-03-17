China’s Biggest Electric Car Maker BYD Is Now World’s Biggest Face Mask Maker

The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

China is the world’s biggest face mask producer but it can’t keep up with increased demand for the product amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The same goes for hand sanitizer and protective clothing for medical personnel. 25 photos



BYD Co, China’s largest electric car maker (through its division BYD Auto) and a top company making anything from EV batteries to e-bikes, cellphones, buses and forklifts, to trucks and semiconductors, is now focusing on making protection equipment. In fact, efforts in this direction have proven so successful that it now claims the title of world’s biggest face mask maker.



The accomplishment was touted in a press release from last week (which you can see in full below), but



BYD President Wang Chuanfu led a team of 3,000 engineers that saw them build production lines using in-house components, out of the line in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, previously used to make high-end cellphones. In less than 3 months, they recorded impressive progress, meeting the high standards needed for making medical-grade equipment and being able to make the much needed products in a considerably shorter time.



As the spread of COVID-19, the new Coronavirus that seems to have originated in Wuhan, China, is currently prompting state of emergency declarations in several European countries and the U.S., several major companies in China are reconfiguring their business to meet the boom in demand for medical-grade equipment. Carmakers included.

