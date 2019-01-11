autoevolution

Dacia Sandero Stepway Adds SCe 75, Blue dCi 95 Engine Options In the UK

11 Jan 2019, 12:14 UTC ·
After adding the Blue dCi to the 4x4 Duster a few months ago, Dacia is much obliged to announce that the 1.5-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder has made its way under the hood of the Sandero Stepway. The Blue dCi 95 is available from £11,195 in the United Kingdom, boasting 220 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.
The best-selling Dacia in the United Kingdom can also be had with the SCe 75, a three-cylinder without a turbo that’s exclusive to the Essential trim level with the five-speed manual transmission. 95 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm doesn’t make it competent off the line or when overtaking, more so if you bear in mind the car needs 16.7 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph).

Elsewhere in the range, the TCe 90 is even smaller, but benefits from forced induction. The added torque translates to 11.1 seconds to triple-digit speeds, but nevertheless, this is the quickest Sandero Stepway available right now.

“Any news on the TCe 130 and TCe 150 that were also added to the Duster?” Unfortunately no; we're guessing that Dacia is waiting for the next generation of the Sandero (and Logan) to roll out before announcing these engine options on the subcompact hatchback (and sedan).

Turning out attention to trim levels, the Essential SCe 75 comes with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, electric windows up front, an FM radio, 16-inch wheels, and bumpers finished in the bodywork’s color. Move on up to the Comfort, and you’re looking at Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the touchscreen MediaNav infotainment system, parking sensors in the rear bumper, cruise control with speed limiter, electric rear windows, and electrically adjustable mirrors.

Old as it is, the Sandero Stepway remains the cheapest model in the segment thanks to a starting price of 8,995 pounds sterling. The Comfort Blue dCi 95 is the most expensive in the range, starting at £12,595 (on-the-road price).

For the third generation of the Sandero, Dacia is understood to transition to the CMF-B platform of the Clio and the compact segment. It won’t be a challenger to the Volkswagen Golf, but the refreshed underpinnings will translate to better technologies, superior handling, and the 1.3-liter TCe four-cylinder turbo co-developed with Mercedes-Benz.
