New smart #1 Priced at $28,750 in China

Founded in 1994, the smart brand was integrated within the Mercedes-Benz Cars division in 2006 when small automobiles were still hot in Europe. Once a trailblazing automaker, this company subsequently nosedived into sheer oblivion by refusing to adapt to current market trends. That’s why Mercedes accepted to establish a joint venture with Chinese automaker Geely in 2019, and the first product to come out of this collab is called #1.
A subcompact-ish crossover with five doors and seating for five people, the indirect successor of the smart EQ forfour was previewed in September 2021 at the International Motor Show in Germany. Having made its series-production debut last month, the #1 is now available to order in the PRC.
Pricing starts at 190,000 yuan for the base specification, which converts to approximately $28,750 at current exchange rates. The higher-spec grade is 230,000 yuan or $34,800 at press time. First deliveries in the People’s Republic of China will be carried out in the third quarter of 2022. Following the PRC, the #1 will be launched in other Asian markets, the EU, and the UK.
The attached press release, translated from Chinese to English with Google’s help, notes that “the vehicle is in the EU homologation procedure. Homologation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.” Under the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle developed by China Automotive Technology & Research Center to replace the New European Driving Cycle, the #1 promises 535 and 560 kilometers of driving range.
That’s 332 and 348 kilometers, respectively, but remember that the CLTC is pretty darn optimistic in comparison to the WLTP and EPA standards. Under the WLTP, the Pro+ should achieve 420 kilometers (261 miles) while the Premium should cover 440 kilometers (273 miles) on a single charge.
As mentioned in our #1 debut story from last month, the first-ever smart developed with the help of Geely is rocking the Geely-developed Sustainable Experience Architecture. A 66-kWh battery pack, a curb weight of 1,820 kilograms (4,012 pounds), a maximum output of 272 ps (268 horsepower) and 343 Nm (253 pound-feet) of torque, a rear-mounted electric motor, 6.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), and 180 kph (112 mph) tops pretty much sum up the most important of technical specifications.
Pricing starts at 190,000 yuan for the base specification, which converts to approximately $28,750 at current exchange rates. The higher-spec grade is 230,000 yuan or $34,800 at press time. First deliveries in the People’s Republic of China will be carried out in the third quarter of 2022. Following the PRC, the #1 will be launched in other Asian markets, the EU, and the UK.
The attached press release, translated from Chinese to English with Google’s help, notes that “the vehicle is in the EU homologation procedure. Homologation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.” Under the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle developed by China Automotive Technology & Research Center to replace the New European Driving Cycle, the #1 promises 535 and 560 kilometers of driving range.
That’s 332 and 348 kilometers, respectively, but remember that the CLTC is pretty darn optimistic in comparison to the WLTP and EPA standards. Under the WLTP, the Pro+ should achieve 420 kilometers (261 miles) while the Premium should cover 440 kilometers (273 miles) on a single charge.
As mentioned in our #1 debut story from last month, the first-ever smart developed with the help of Geely is rocking the Geely-developed Sustainable Experience Architecture. A 66-kWh battery pack, a curb weight of 1,820 kilograms (4,012 pounds), a maximum output of 272 ps (268 horsepower) and 343 Nm (253 pound-feet) of torque, a rear-mounted electric motor, 6.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), and 180 kph (112 mph) tops pretty much sum up the most important of technical specifications.