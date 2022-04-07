smart #1 Revealed With Five Seats, 66-kWh Battery, 272 PS, RWD

Previewed in September 2021 at the International Motor Show in Germany, the smart #1 is a five-door crossover utility vehicle based on the Geely-developed Sustainable Experience Architecture. Shared with the Zeekr 001, the SEA flaunts between 420 to 440 kilometers (261 and 273 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
The 66-kWh battery features the nickel-cobalt-manganese chemistry, which is a rather interesting choice as prices of cobalt and nickel keep surging. Manufactured in China rather than Europe, the #1 measures 4.27 meters (14 feet) in length and 2.75 meters (9 feet) in wheelbase. Heavier than the forfour EQ that it replaces at 1,820 kilograms (4,012 pounds) compared to 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds), the newcomer is more powerful as well.
smart quotes a maximum output of 200 kW (272 ps or 268 horsepower) and 343 Nm (253 pound-feet) of torque, figures that are more than adequate for a vehicle of this heft. The battery needs three hours to charge from 10 to 80 percent with 22-kW alternating current. Level up to a fast charger, and you can fill ‘er up in less than half an hour with 150-kW alternating current.
CCS and Type 2 cables are featured in the frunk, which boasts a cargo volume of 15 liters (0.5 cubic feet). Out back, the trunk holds 411 liters (14.5 cubic feet). Over-the-air updates also need to be mentioned, along with a rear-mounted electric motor capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in less than seven seconds. Top speed is estimated at 180 kph (112 mph).
Pictured on 19-inch alloys, the #1 features the Sensual Product styling language. Gorden Wagener, the chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz AG, describes it as grown-up, cool, and a mix of beauty with smart solutions.
Minimalist would be the best adjective for the cockpit, which is dominated by a 12.8-inch touchscreen display and a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster. The cherry on top comes in the guise of a 10-inch color head-up display.
Here’s to the makers of tomorrow. Introducing the smart #1 pic.twitter.com/70MqYKqZFj— smart (@smart_worldwide) April 7, 2022