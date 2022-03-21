Smart's First SUV Looks Massive in Real Life, Starts Testing in Europe

Smart is working on its latest model, an SUV, and its prototype was spotted while testing in Europe. The vehicle was designed with the company’s partners at Geely, and it will see the light of day later this year. Its name is Smart #1, which might not be the most inspired in the world.
The company that made a name for itself with small cars made for cities will officially unveil its first SUV later this year. To be specific, the Smart #1, which will be the first SUV from Smart, will be unveiled on April 7, 2022, if all goes according to plan. So, why are we so late with the spy shots?
Well, as we previously explained, this model was co-designed with the folks at Geely, so its key functions have already been tested back in China. Moreover, it sits on a Geely-designed platform, which means that the French would say “Les jeux sont faits” on the whole design part, and the development team is just testing some adjustments for the European market.
Now, while these may be the first spy shots of this prototype while it is being tested in Europe, Smart has released an official set of spy shots last month. The former confirm the validity of the latter, and both vehicles look like the concept vehicle that Smart showcased at the 2021 IAA in Munich last year.
As you will scroll through the photo gallery, you will notice a Nissan Leaf right next to the Smart SUV. The Smart #1 looks like a giant next to the Japanese hatchback, while the latter may finally have the upper hand when the design is concerned.
Last month, Smart also revealed the measurements of its upcoming SUV, and it is the biggest vehicle they have ever offered. The Smart #1 is 4290 mm (168 inches) long, 1910 mm (75 inches) wide, and 1698 mm (66 inches) tall.
You can now take back all those jokes about MINI, as Smart is doing the same thing now, just with a delay of a few years. Will it be too late? We do not think so, as the marque needed to offer a larger vehicle in its range that was also electric, so here we are.
As for the name, Smart has less than a month to change #1 to just about anything else, but it looks like the company has no such plan.
