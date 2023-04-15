This Mercedes-Benz Car Key Concept Stands a Chance of Making It Into the Real World

There you are, at some ritzy party, enjoying yourself and having a good time. During a conversation, you put your hand in your pocket and start to fidget with something. "What's in your pocket?" "Oh, nothing. Just my car key." "Oh, what do you drive?" Then, you pull out your social status symbol. In this case, the key to a Mercedes-Benz.
Ladies and gentlemen, if there's one thing that's sure to start a conversation at some shindig, aside from the actual car, it's the key to it. That's what we're diving into today, a design from the mind of Yunsoo Choi, an industrial designer from none other than South Korea. But, my favorite part of this concept is the base for its inspiration. Nothing more than a dang rock or some smoothened stones.
That's right, Yunsoo chose nothing more than a large, smoothened stone to capture the "Sensual Purity" of the Mercedes-Benz brand. Did the designer manage to "reinterpret" and portray the style and language this brand has grown to be known for? Is there a place for this seemingly simple functional art concept in the real world? These are all questions we'll be answering.
Now, before I go on, I want to tell you a little story. About a week ago, I ran across this design and decided to write about it, but I didn't get around to it. Life got hectic. However, I recently witnessed and touched the keys to the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and upon seeing and feeling the real remote in my hand, it was as if I had taken a slap to the face. I was reminded of the concept you see before you. I've added an image in the gallery for comparison. Come to find out, it's a remote that Mercedes-Benz offers quite a few cars in the current lineup.
Let's start with the general shape of Yunsoo's idea or the outline of the whole. Imagine this key lying flat on a table with the buttons facing up. The exterior line follows an oval shape. Turn the key on its side, and the buttons, internal hardware, and MB logo cause this river rock-like concept to bulge, giving it a slight potbelly. It was these two traits that I related to the real key.
Luckily, there's a backup plan. Integrated into this remote, an actual key is found. Oh, and since it's easy to find, pull out, and then use, you should be fine even in the dark. The only issue I could make out here would be regarding how secure that key may be in the remote. Since it's also the piece you'd attach to an ordinary keyring, you might end up with just a piece of metal and no remote.
Now, let me explain a few things about the real key I held in my hand. First off, there are fewer buttons, three that I'm aware of. Simple and easy to use, even in the dark. As for the underside of the remote, it features a glossy composite to help it stick to your palm and not slip around like brushed metal. This underside also resembles the design that Yunsoo brings to light.
As I explored this concept, something else was also evident, customization. Like most cars and accessories used on the Asian market, Yunsoo also conceived this social status symbol as one you can customize when you pick your Benz; an array of color options exists. Well, theoretically.
Regarding the biggest question I asked at the beginning of this article, "Can we expect to see this in the real world?" Well, it's entirely possible. Actually, Yunsoo has crafted actual 3D models of this concept, but, in my opinion, they may be a bit bulky. There's an image in the gallery where a model is holding this key in their hand, and it might be a bit tough to put something like that in your pocket.
Still, with a few minor adjustments to the size, and the number of commands of the remote, possibly how those functions are denoted with recesses and/or raised surfaces, I feel that Yunsoo can send a file over to Mercedes-Benz and maybe, just maybe, cash in a fat check afterward.
That's right, Yunsoo chose nothing more than a large, smoothened stone to capture the "Sensual Purity" of the Mercedes-Benz brand. Did the designer manage to "reinterpret" and portray the style and language this brand has grown to be known for? Is there a place for this seemingly simple functional art concept in the real world? These are all questions we'll be answering.
Now, before I go on, I want to tell you a little story. About a week ago, I ran across this design and decided to write about it, but I didn't get around to it. Life got hectic. However, I recently witnessed and touched the keys to the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and upon seeing and feeling the real remote in my hand, it was as if I had taken a slap to the face. I was reminded of the concept you see before you. I've added an image in the gallery for comparison. Come to find out, it's a remote that Mercedes-Benz offers quite a few cars in the current lineup.
Let's start with the general shape of Yunsoo's idea or the outline of the whole. Imagine this key lying flat on a table with the buttons facing up. The exterior line follows an oval shape. Turn the key on its side, and the buttons, internal hardware, and MB logo cause this river rock-like concept to bulge, giving it a slight potbelly. It was these two traits that I related to the real key.
Up next, we can explore the buttons we see on the concept. To offer the key some symmetry, Yunsoo decided to add two button sections. Since I'm a lover of symmetry, this aspect drew me in, only to run into a problem. Sure, it looks great, but there are just too many buttons! I counted six functions in total. Furthermore, the six aren't marked in any way except for small, recessed figures to let you know what you're pressing. At night, you'll need help finding the proper command to unlock or lock your door, a problem I've met even on some real keys and remotes.
Luckily, there's a backup plan. Integrated into this remote, an actual key is found. Oh, and since it's easy to find, pull out, and then use, you should be fine even in the dark. The only issue I could make out here would be regarding how secure that key may be in the remote. Since it's also the piece you'd attach to an ordinary keyring, you might end up with just a piece of metal and no remote.
Now, let me explain a few things about the real key I held in my hand. First off, there are fewer buttons, three that I'm aware of. Simple and easy to use, even in the dark. As for the underside of the remote, it features a glossy composite to help it stick to your palm and not slip around like brushed metal. This underside also resembles the design that Yunsoo brings to light.
As I explored this concept, something else was also evident, customization. Like most cars and accessories used on the Asian market, Yunsoo also conceived this social status symbol as one you can customize when you pick your Benz; an array of color options exists. Well, theoretically.
And, if you're a lover of the AMG lineup, this South Korean designer has something for you too. The AMG keys are like the less edgy versions I mentioned, but that's just it; they're a tad sharper and better thought out. Sure, there are still six buttons on each remote, but clear distinctions between commands make it easier to use. These also feature their own color palette.
Regarding the biggest question I asked at the beginning of this article, "Can we expect to see this in the real world?" Well, it's entirely possible. Actually, Yunsoo has crafted actual 3D models of this concept, but, in my opinion, they may be a bit bulky. There's an image in the gallery where a model is holding this key in their hand, and it might be a bit tough to put something like that in your pocket.
Still, with a few minor adjustments to the size, and the number of commands of the remote, possibly how those functions are denoted with recesses and/or raised surfaces, I feel that Yunsoo can send a file over to Mercedes-Benz and maybe, just maybe, cash in a fat check afterward.