This Mercedes-Benz Car Key Concept Stands a Chance of Making It Into the Real World

There you are, at some ritzy party, enjoying yourself and having a good time. During a conversation, you put your hand in your pocket and start to fidget with something. "What's in your pocket?" "Oh, nothing. Just my car key." "Oh, what do you drive?" Then, you pull out your social status symbol. In this case, the key to a Mercedes-Benz.

15 photos Photo: Yunsoo Choi / Edited by autoevolution