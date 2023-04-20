Mercedes EQS Gets Touched by the Manufaktur Fairy, Four Cars Available Stateside

Merc's customization arm has recently finished customizing four all-electric sedans. Based on the EQS 580 4MATIC and AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, these cars are now en route to US dealers.
In typical Mercedes fashion, the Stuttgart-based automaker couldn't be bothered to publish the sticker prices of these commissions. On the upside, Mercedes appointed all four with the highest level possible of equipment and a curated selection of exquisite details.
The EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition stands out from the regular 580 and 53 by means of hand-stitched Nappa leather, high-pile floor mats embroidered with either the three-pointed star or the Affalterbach-based performance division's logo, and two-tone leather upholstery for the steering wheel, center console armrest, door armrests and panels, and the lower dash.
Manufaktur Signature Edition detailing further includes embroidered microfiber headrest pillows and the Manufaktur script on the center console. Somewhat curious given its position in the EQS lineup, the 580 is also treated to a Rose Gold and glossy Black key fob.
The four cars feature four distinct exterior colors, beginning with non-metallic Silicon Gray and metallic Rubellite Red for the 580. These colors are joined by Mystic Red and Deep White leather upholstery. As for the AMG 53 4MATIC+ that features the worst range of all variants, make that Night Black Magno with Deep White and Kalahari Gold Magno with Deep White.
At press time, Merc sells four variants of the EQS in the US market, beginning with the rear-wheel-drive 450+ that costs a whopping $104,400 sans destination charge. EPA-rated 350 miles (563 kilometers) in one go, the 450+ packs a permanently excited synchronous motor with 329 ponies and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) on tap.
The next step up is the 450 4MATIC which adds an electric motor for the front axle, hence the 4MATIC suffix. It's $3,000 more than the rear-wheel-drive variant, slightly more powerful and torquey, and six tenths of a second quicker to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Its EPA combined range is 340 miles (547 kilometers).
Further up the spectrum, the 580 4MATIC is $125,950 before taxes and optional extras. 516 horsepower, 631 pound-feet (855 Nm), 4.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour, and 340 miles are the highlight numbers. Common among all four variants, the cargo capacity ranges from 22 to 63 cubic feet (approximately 623 to 1,784 liters).
Although it's hard to accept that Merc sells all-electric AMGs in this day and age, the 53 is a bonafide AMG in terms of straight-line performance and peak output. Zero to 60 miles per hour is dealt with in 3.4 seconds, and the two high-performance electric motors are rated at 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (949 Nm). Range, however, is abysmal at 277 miles (446 kilometers).
The EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition stands out from the regular 580 and 53 by means of hand-stitched Nappa leather, high-pile floor mats embroidered with either the three-pointed star or the Affalterbach-based performance division's logo, and two-tone leather upholstery for the steering wheel, center console armrest, door armrests and panels, and the lower dash.
Manufaktur Signature Edition detailing further includes embroidered microfiber headrest pillows and the Manufaktur script on the center console. Somewhat curious given its position in the EQS lineup, the 580 is also treated to a Rose Gold and glossy Black key fob.
The four cars feature four distinct exterior colors, beginning with non-metallic Silicon Gray and metallic Rubellite Red for the 580. These colors are joined by Mystic Red and Deep White leather upholstery. As for the AMG 53 4MATIC+ that features the worst range of all variants, make that Night Black Magno with Deep White and Kalahari Gold Magno with Deep White.
At press time, Merc sells four variants of the EQS in the US market, beginning with the rear-wheel-drive 450+ that costs a whopping $104,400 sans destination charge. EPA-rated 350 miles (563 kilometers) in one go, the 450+ packs a permanently excited synchronous motor with 329 ponies and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) on tap.
The next step up is the 450 4MATIC which adds an electric motor for the front axle, hence the 4MATIC suffix. It's $3,000 more than the rear-wheel-drive variant, slightly more powerful and torquey, and six tenths of a second quicker to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Its EPA combined range is 340 miles (547 kilometers).
Further up the spectrum, the 580 4MATIC is $125,950 before taxes and optional extras. 516 horsepower, 631 pound-feet (855 Nm), 4.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour, and 340 miles are the highlight numbers. Common among all four variants, the cargo capacity ranges from 22 to 63 cubic feet (approximately 623 to 1,784 liters).
Although it's hard to accept that Merc sells all-electric AMGs in this day and age, the 53 is a bonafide AMG in terms of straight-line performance and peak output. Zero to 60 miles per hour is dealt with in 3.4 seconds, and the two high-performance electric motors are rated at 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (949 Nm). Range, however, is abysmal at 277 miles (446 kilometers).