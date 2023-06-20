2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Revealed With Big Space in the Trunk, PHEV Tech

Although in many places around the world, station wagons are on their way out after minivans as an endangered species, in Europe, they are still viewed as classy SUV alternatives – especially when the touring model comes from a premium brand like Mercedes-Benz.
As such, it is no surprise that the Audi and BMW rivals chose to swiftly announce the W214-series E-Class station wagon at home on the Old Continent after presenting the sedan version worldwide in late April. Now the touring model aims to be classier but just as functional as its predecessor, plus more "intelligent and customizable" than ever before as it adopts a more dynamic design than the W213 Estate. Still, it seeks to score big points again with both "functionality and load compartment volume."
Speaking of the latter, the trunk can be expanded from a standard of 615 liters (21.71 cu. ft.) to 1,830 liters (64.62). In comparison, the available plug-in hybrid version will make do with slightly less – 460 to 1675 liters (16.24 to 59.15 cu. ft.), and the E-Class Estate still has generous dimensions for the passengers, as well. That is due mainly to the enhanced wheelbase, which is 22 mm (0.86 in) longer compared to the predecessor at 2,961 mm (116.57 in), while length and height are subtly increased, too. The most significant change comes from the width, though, which is up by 28 mm (1.1 in) to 1,880 mm (74 in) for additional lateral space.
Last but not least, the maximum towing capacity varies from 750 kg (1,653.47 lbs, unbraked) to 2,100 kg (4,630 lbs) for the new station wagon that is said to bridge further the gap "to the avantgarde trendsetters from Mercedes-EQ with its new design." The latter is not devoid of flashy ideas like the optional illumination of the radiator grille via LED modules for all model lines (Avantgarde, Exclusive, and AMG Line) plus, there is also the choice of DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps with projection function. Inside, the MBUX 'superscreen' is present and accounted for with all the goodies from the sedan, including the trio of screens, a selfie camera, games, social media, and Zoom integration.
Overall, the sleeker E-Class Estate also has a lower drag coefficient of 0.26, standard rear air suspension for the multi-link assembly, or an optional all-round Airmatic with air springs and adaptive ADS+ dampers, and sales kick off this autumn in Europe. As a general note, it seems the new styling works better on the Estate than the sedan, and it will be the perfect choice for those seeking tradition rather than outrage with the upcoming BMW 5 Series station wagon. Anyway, let us talk about the powertrains now.
The model range at launch in Europe will include just three options – the E 200 gasoline mill, the E 220 d diesel, and the E 300 e plug-in hybrid. All of them rely on 2.0-liter engines, and all of them also have electrified aids. The E 200 and E 220 d are mild hybrids with 204 or 197 hp plus 23 electric ponies. Meanwhile, the PHEV has 204 hp plus 129 hp from the e-motor for a total system rating of 230 kW (308 hp), a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds, a 227-kph (141 mph) top speed, and an electric (WLTP) range of 113 km (70 miles).
