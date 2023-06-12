Mercedes Issues Recall for EQS and EQE in the US to Address Drivetrain Software Error

Stuttgart-based Mercedes identified a problem with certain EQS and EQE vehicles produced for the United States market. Citing a development process deviation, the drivetrain software may respond incorrectly when detecting a fault at a plug connector. In this case, multiple warning messages will pop up in the instrument cluster, and the drivetrain will be deactivated by the iffy fault management response logic.
The German automaker started investigating said problem in October 2022, following a single field report alleging a loss of propulsion caused by a drivetrain malfunction. Come December 2022, the Three-Pointed Start concluded that wrongly programmed fault management response logic may be the culprit behind the aforementioned incident. Five months into the current year, Mercedes-Benz AG couldn't rule out a potential safety risk in the event of a loss of propulsion.
Merc is currently aware of two field reports, both of them occurring back in October 2022, in the United States market. On the upside for everyone, no property damage or injuries have been reported. As with pretty much every software-related issue, this one will be addressed with an update.
Dealers have been instructed to install said update on 8,281 vehicles produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The revised software was introduced into EQS and EQE production back in February 2023. As per the document below, affected vehicles were assembled between February 2021 and December 2022 at the Sindelfingen and Bremen plants.
The EQS 450, EQS 580, and Mercedes-AMG EQS are called back, along with the EQS SUV 580 and the Mercedes-AMG EQE. 411 of the recalled vehicles are in dealer inventory.
Customer notifications will be sent by first-class mail on or about August 4, 2023. In the meantime, owners are recommended to run their VINs on the NHTSA's website to find out whether their electric vehicles are indeed recalled.
Both sedans and the EQS SUV are based on something called EVA, which isn't a reference to the humanoid mechas from Neon Genesis Evangelion. By EVA, the German marque refers to its first dedicated all-electric vehicle platform. The MB.EA will eventually replace the EVA as Merc transitions to a full-electric lineup of passenger vehicles. The AMG.EA and VAN.EA are pretty self-explanatory designations. Last but not least, MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) is currently under development as an EV platform for compact vehicles.
Over in the United States, the most affordable zero-emission vehicle to bear the Three-Pointed Star is the EQB SUB at $52,750 from the outset. If there will be a second generation – which is most certain to happen – Mercedes will switch from the MFA2 platform to the aforementioned MMA platform.
Next up, the EQE Sedan carries a starting price of $74,900 at the moment of reporting. The Mercedes-AMG EQE is a bit more expensive, kicking off at $106,900 for the Exclusive trim level. The EQS sedan is $104,400, its AMG version costs a cool $147,550, and the EQS SUV retails from $104,400.
Merc is currently aware of two field reports, both of them occurring back in October 2022, in the United States market. On the upside for everyone, no property damage or injuries have been reported. As with pretty much every software-related issue, this one will be addressed with an update.
Dealers have been instructed to install said update on 8,281 vehicles produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The revised software was introduced into EQS and EQE production back in February 2023. As per the document below, affected vehicles were assembled between February 2021 and December 2022 at the Sindelfingen and Bremen plants.
The EQS 450, EQS 580, and Mercedes-AMG EQS are called back, along with the EQS SUV 580 and the Mercedes-AMG EQE. 411 of the recalled vehicles are in dealer inventory.
Customer notifications will be sent by first-class mail on or about August 4, 2023. In the meantime, owners are recommended to run their VINs on the NHTSA's website to find out whether their electric vehicles are indeed recalled.
Both sedans and the EQS SUV are based on something called EVA, which isn't a reference to the humanoid mechas from Neon Genesis Evangelion. By EVA, the German marque refers to its first dedicated all-electric vehicle platform. The MB.EA will eventually replace the EVA as Merc transitions to a full-electric lineup of passenger vehicles. The AMG.EA and VAN.EA are pretty self-explanatory designations. Last but not least, MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) is currently under development as an EV platform for compact vehicles.
Over in the United States, the most affordable zero-emission vehicle to bear the Three-Pointed Star is the EQB SUB at $52,750 from the outset. If there will be a second generation – which is most certain to happen – Mercedes will switch from the MFA2 platform to the aforementioned MMA platform.
Next up, the EQE Sedan carries a starting price of $74,900 at the moment of reporting. The Mercedes-AMG EQE is a bit more expensive, kicking off at $106,900 for the Exclusive trim level. The EQS sedan is $104,400, its AMG version costs a cool $147,550, and the EQS SUV retails from $104,400.