Mercedes Acknowledges ESP Software Issue, Recalls 7k Vehicles

"The best or nothing" perfectly described Mercedes before quality and engineering went downhill in the 1990s. The century-old slogan is especially insulting when the German automaker issues recalls over problems that could have been addressed before the start of production. Campaign 23V-360 is one of those recalls, encompassing 7,558 vehicles delivered to US customers for the 2022 through 2023 model years.

