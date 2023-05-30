Another Rivian R1T Spotted in Kenya, This Time With a Maasai Behind the Wheel

If you told anyone a decade and a half ago that the future of the automotive industry was electric – they'd say it's a bunch of baloney and ask you to lay off the sci-fi movies. Today, we are talking about hydrogen fuel cell and autonomously driven vehicles as the next step. But as the entire globe braces itself for electrification, Africa seems to be lagging – but not for long. US-based electric car company Rivian has set its eye on the continent. In late 2022, multiple Rivian R1Ts were spotted in Kenya doing conservation work.

11 photos Photo: @FawzanC/Twitter