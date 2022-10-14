Rivian R1T Electric Trucks Have Been Deployed to Africa to Help Preserve the Ecosystems

The Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) announced a pilot project with Rivian, the electric truck maker. The Maasai community has received Rivian's support in managing MWCT's protected landscape throughout South-Eastern Kenya.
The MWCT works to protect the ecosystems and astounding diversity of East Africa through conservation efforts that directly benefit the local Maasai communities. Traditional communities like the Maasai are critical in preserving the ecological treasures within the land they own.
Rivian hasn't yet expanded the R1T deliveries outside the U.S. After a year of production, the first deliveries are expected in Canada by the end of 2022.
However, you can already find four R1T electric trucks on the hills of Kenya – they are helping rangers travel efficiently and environmentally friendly. They can now carry out critical conservation work such as quiet anti-poaching patrols, zero tailpipe-emissions transport for Maasai firefighters, and on and off-road operations for health and education programs. Moreover, the vehicle's electric sockets provide power for the ranger's equipment without the need for an external power source.
Rivian will also add its charging infrastructure and provide the new R1S electric SUVs to the MWCT's operations in the coming months. Charging the all-electric adventure vehicles via a state-of-the-art photovoltaic system enables MWCT to put the planet first while also operating toward its goal.
Anisa Costa, Rivian's Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "For Rivian, this partnership with the Maasai people is about extending our collective impact – taking extraordinary steps, even before selling a single vehicle outside the United States, to explore the unique opportunities for community-based social and environmental change our trucks and SUVs can help make possible. We feel honored to be able to put our new tools and resources to work in the protection of some of Africa's most iconic and important land, wildlife and culture."
The founder of MWCT also expressed how excited the company is to be working with Rivian and that their support is precisely what MWCT needs to continue to carry out its work without sacrificing sustainability.
