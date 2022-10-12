You Can Still Buy a Brand-New Rivian R1S Launch Edition, but It Won't Be Cheap

For all exotic models that sell out in hours, you can bet there’ll be almost as many available on the used-car market and auction websites. This 50-mile Rivian R1S Launch Edition selling on Cars & Bids is one good example.
The past two years brought us an interesting phenomenon in the car market. Vehicles that sold for a price when new have started gaining value over time instead of losing it as normal. This stands even for cheap cars and is all the more true for exotic models like sportscars or electric vehicles, which are in low supply. Suddenly, people started to look at cars as an investment or at least an opportunity to make quick and easy money. That’s why the auction websites are flooded with new vehicles, selling for crazy amounts.
The Rivian R1S only recently started deliveries, with the first lucky owners receiving their electric SUVs in August. As expected, some immediately landed on auction websites, bringing a nice profit to their owners. The wait was worth it, we must say, seeing how one Rivian R1S Launch Edition ($78,000 MSRP) sold for more than $130k at auction. Of course, many people would not sell their dream cars which they waited a long time to get, but for others, it’s just business.
If we’re to believe the seller of this Rivian R1S Launch Edition, they submitted the reservation in March 2019 after learning about Rivian at the New York auto show. They took delivery of the SUV in September, being among the first who got to drive home the R1S. That’s the only drive they ever took, and the electric SUV was later stored in the garage. Were they so disappointed during that first drive? Hardly, judging by the enthusiastic description on the Cars & Bids page.
The seller doesn’t hide that they’d place another order if Rivian builds their next SUV with more range. As they often drive more than 400 miles for work, their 2012 Toyota 4Runner proved a better solution. I’d say they needed an electric SUV precisely because they drive so much, but you cannot talk the petrol out of a petrolhead, especially when there’s so much money at the end of the process.
For now, the highest bid on Cars & Bids sits at $110,000, but there are still six days left for the bidding contest to continue. This means the seller gets to cover the loan they claim they put on this vehicle and make a nice profit. You see? You don’t even need to have the money to start a business selling exotic EVs. You just need to feel the wind of change and be at the top of the queue when the first deliveries happen.
