First Rivian R1S Sneaks Onto Online Bidding Site

The R1S starts at $78,000 on the Rivian website, and ordering one now would put you in a queue for a 2023 or even 2024 delivery, according to a rivianforums thread. It’s probably not fun waiting that long, and if you want to get one faster, there’s another way, but it’s up to you to decide if it’s worth forking over some extra cash just to have the car early.
Barely about 10 days ago, there were reports about one rivianforums user getting delivery of his R1S. Now there’s one that popped up on an online bidding site. It’s probably not the same car, since that driver put around 100 miles on it the day it was delivered, and the R1S that’s up for auction has only 70 miles on the odometer.
Anyhow, the one being sold is a 2022 R1S Launch Edition, painted in El Cap Granite with a Black Mountain interior. It has quad motor AWD, a large battery pack, and third-row seats.
In no particular order, the list of equipment includes 22-inch "Sport Bright" wheels, compact spare tire, air suspension system, reinforced underbody shield, natural-grained ash wood interior trim, Compass Yellow interior accents, vegan upholstery, Rivian Elevation by Meridian sound system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist technology, lane departure warning system, kinetic roll control technology.
There are also heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated second-row seats, folding third-row seats, heated steering wheel, air compressor integrated into the trunk. Plus, you get one key fob, two key cards, and one wristband key, along with the charging cable.
With up to 320+ miles (515+ km) of range, the car puts out 835 HP (847 PS) and 1,231 Nm (908 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to the low mileage, this one hasn’t required service.
Current bid? $121,503 at the time of writing. Given the window sticker for this particular EV is $80,950, 40 grand over MSRP is quite a deal, right? Of course I’m being sarcastic. But hey, if you want to splurge and skip the line, ain’t nobody stopping you.
