First Rivian R1S Sneaks Onto Online Bidding Site

The R1S starts at $78,000 on the Rivian website, and ordering one now would put you in a queue for a 2023 or even 2024 delivery, according to a rivianforums thread. It’s probably not fun waiting that long, and if you want to get one faster, there’s another way, but it’s up to you to decide if it’s worth forking over some extra cash just to have the car early.

21 photos