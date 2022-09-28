Bear Spends the Night in a Range Rover, Finds the SUV Rather Uncomfortable

Wild animals sneaking into cars is something that has become very common these days, especially as owners typically leave behind leftovers that our furry friends smell from a very large distance.
But in the case of Vicky Costantini, this wasn’t really the case, as the only thing she had inside was a box of mints. And yet, it looks like a bear was dying for a fresh breath, so the animal jumped inside the woman’s Range Rover and spent the night inside because it’s a luxury SUV after all.
It all happened in Arnold, California where Costantini owns a vacation home. The woman says she left the vehicle unlocked in the driveway, but she has no idea how the bear managed to get inside.
However, she is certain it spent the night inside the SUV, which means the animal has been trapped inside for around 7 hours.
During this whole time, however, the bear clearly didn’t enjoy the Range Rover interior. The owner says everything inside has been destroyed, and the seats are completely ripped. The same thing happened with the dashboard and the door panels, as the bear was most likely searching for a way to get out.
Despite the damage, the woman says that the worst thing the bear left behind was the smell, and anyone can easily guess why this is a problem.
The bear was discovered early in the morning when the owner heard the car honking and noticed the hazard lights were on. She immediately figured out that an animal might be trapped inside, so she used the key fob to remotely open the trunk. The "foamy" (as the woman described it) bear rushed outside and ran away into the forest after a heck of a night spent in a vehicle it didn’t enjoy.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt, though the bear might feel some back pain after this.
