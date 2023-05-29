Rivian R1T Repair Issue Leads Rich Rebuilds to Say It Will Be Worse in a Tesla Cybertruck

More on this:

1 Tesla's Latest Recall Is the Strongest Proof of the "Deliver Now, Fix Later" Policy

2 Tesla Is the Brand With the Second Most Expensive Cars to Repair in France

3 Tesla Service Is Broken, and These Examples Demonstrate It Quite Well

4 Tesla Tackled Mass Production for Cars as if They Were Software and That’s Biting It Back

5 A Repair Would Cost $16,000 at Tesla – the Electrified Garage Did It for $700