Multiple Rivian R1Ts Were Spotted on a Car Hauler in Africa, Here's Who's Getting Them

The all-electric automaker sent a couple of R1Ts to Africa. The completely stock pickups are now in Kenya, even if the country is a left-hand traffic one where cars should have the steering wheel on the right side.
Rivian is looking more and more like Tesla did before Elon Musk's social media adventures, and crypto involvement took over the main stage. Now it's less about cars and more about self-driving technology, stock market shenanigans, and political statements. Thanks to this, and because the Cybertruck is non-existent, Rivian is now recapturing that cool, pure energy that surrounded everyone when the Model S and Model X first appeared. The company is set to enjoy a lot of enthusiasm from a market that's not having a very positive outlook in the short term.
Proof of the above-mentioned facts is that hype continues to grow for Rivian outside U.S. borders. The rumors that some R1Ts reached Africa began at the end of May. It happened after a video appeared on social media showing everyone a car hauler that was traveling towards Nairobi on the A109 Road – also known as the Mombasa – Nairobi Road. The route is used by the majority of those who import or export cargo via maritime transport.
Some Twitter users said these vehicles might go straight to Charly Mwangi since he worked for Rivian as Manufacturing and Engineering Chief. The man departed the company recently after the CEO decided it was time to shake things up and improve production. But that’s not entirely true. Allegedly, he facilitated the process of sending the trucks to Africa, but the imports didn’t happen just to supply some select individuals.
The truck is sold by third parties in Kenya starting from approximately $69,000, which would amount to a little over 8,000,000 Kenyan shillings (KES). You might be surprised, but the African country revamped its entire energy infrastructure in recent years. It’s now at almost 90% renewables! The push for zero-emission transport is continuing in the country, and that’s why some private entities chose to import vehicles like the R1T.
These left-hand drive trucks are in Africa to be experienced by potential customers. Some will drive it for a day, while others will enjoy it for longer time periods. Initially, major dealers wanted the Cybertruck to show it off as a proper alternative to gas and diesel. Now Rivian’s filling the gap. The American manufacturer is also working with Opibus on some important initiatives, and they might also help with spreading the word about the quad motor truck.
It's not yet clear what is going to happen with them after the test drives are finished, and the other initiatives are completed. Kenya doesn’t allow the import of left-hand drive cars. The Ministry of Transport allows only some exceptions that need to be specially authorized by the government.
Even though some people are getting lucky and are receiving their R1Ts faster than everybody else, the demand for the all-electric pickups made in Normal is continuing to remain high. That’s why the company recently ran a ten-hour work shift at full speed for the first time and managed to see improved results in manufacturing.
Unfortunately, sourcing the right parts and having enough vital components on-site is still proving difficult. Delivery times will still remain high for customers that aren’t in areas close to Rivian’s centers or live in states that are toying with direct selling.
Proof of the above-mentioned facts is that hype continues to grow for Rivian outside U.S. borders. The rumors that some R1Ts reached Africa began at the end of May. It happened after a video appeared on social media showing everyone a car hauler that was traveling towards Nairobi on the A109 Road – also known as the Mombasa – Nairobi Road. The route is used by the majority of those who import or export cargo via maritime transport.
Some Twitter users said these vehicles might go straight to Charly Mwangi since he worked for Rivian as Manufacturing and Engineering Chief. The man departed the company recently after the CEO decided it was time to shake things up and improve production. But that’s not entirely true. Allegedly, he facilitated the process of sending the trucks to Africa, but the imports didn’t happen just to supply some select individuals.
The truck is sold by third parties in Kenya starting from approximately $69,000, which would amount to a little over 8,000,000 Kenyan shillings (KES). You might be surprised, but the African country revamped its entire energy infrastructure in recent years. It’s now at almost 90% renewables! The push for zero-emission transport is continuing in the country, and that’s why some private entities chose to import vehicles like the R1T.
These left-hand drive trucks are in Africa to be experienced by potential customers. Some will drive it for a day, while others will enjoy it for longer time periods. Initially, major dealers wanted the Cybertruck to show it off as a proper alternative to gas and diesel. Now Rivian’s filling the gap. The American manufacturer is also working with Opibus on some important initiatives, and they might also help with spreading the word about the quad motor truck.
It's not yet clear what is going to happen with them after the test drives are finished, and the other initiatives are completed. Kenya doesn’t allow the import of left-hand drive cars. The Ministry of Transport allows only some exceptions that need to be specially authorized by the government.
Even though some people are getting lucky and are receiving their R1Ts faster than everybody else, the demand for the all-electric pickups made in Normal is continuing to remain high. That’s why the company recently ran a ten-hour work shift at full speed for the first time and managed to see improved results in manufacturing.
Unfortunately, sourcing the right parts and having enough vital components on-site is still proving difficult. Delivery times will still remain high for customers that aren’t in areas close to Rivian’s centers or live in states that are toying with direct selling.
Finally!!! This is super exciting. https://t.co/ksnm95UKI5— Charly Mwangi (@ccthuo) May 31, 2022