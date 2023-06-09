California Approves Mercedes' Level 3 Autonomous Drive Pilot, One Step Ahead of Tesla

Mercedes-Benz has made another significant step in deploying its Drive Pilot system for SAE Level 3 conditionally automated driving – California has officially certified the technology. That makes Mercedes-Benz the first automaker with authorization to introduce such a system in a production vehicle for use on public roads in California.
If you're not familiar with the levels of autonomy, here's the gist of it. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) determined five levels of autonomy. Level 2 means automatic braking and steering, but the driver must constantly monitor the car. Level 3 systems provide more autonomy in certain situations as they analyze the driving environment.
Level 3 is still defined as conditional automating, requiring drivers to intervene. Level 4 systems require geofencing, but they're even more highly automated. And lastly, you'll discover full autonomy in Level 5 systems. Level 4 and Level 5 systems have yet to be available in production vehicles.
The German automaker describes its Drive Pilot system as the "world's only SAE Level 3 system with internationally valid type approval." The system debuted in Germany in May last year. More recently, Nevada approved it for use on the state's highways.
Let's take a closer look at what the system does exactly. Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot can control the vehicle up to 40 mph (64 kph). The controls for activating the system are located on the steering wheel, on the left and right above the thumb recesses.
Since it is a Level 3 system, drivers still need to take back control occasionally. The car will start prompting the driver and begin the countdown of a takeover time. If it expires, Drive Pilot will bring the vehicle to a standstill in a controlled manner, unlock the doors, and activate the hazard system and the emergency call system.
Drive Pilot uses the surround sensors of the Driver Assistance Package, but it also has additional sensors required for top-of-the-line safety and efficient operation. There's a LiDAR, a camera in the rear window, microphones for detecting emergency vehicles, and even a road wetness sensor in the wheel well. What's more, by opting for the Drive Pilot system extra, the car is fitted with redundant steering and braking, as well as a redundant on-board electrical system.
The ultimate goal for Mercedes-Benz is to make Drive Pilot's final iteration operate at speeds up to 80 mph (129 kph). The automaker has teamed up with Nvidia and Luminar to achieve its goal and to continue to innovate autonomous driving. Even though the company beat Tesla by being the first to obtain approval in California, Tesla fans fight their own battle with the Drive Pilot and make fun of its limitations.
Drive Pilot will be available in the US as an option for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS Sedan models, which are expected to reach customers in late 2023.
Once the system identifies the proper conditions (on suitable freeway sections and where there is high traffic density), the control button will indicate availability. Once it's on, Drive Pilot will control the distance and speed and maintain position within the lane while monitoring the route profile and traffic signs. In case of an unexpected traffic maneuver, the system will handle the vehicle via evasive maneuvers.
