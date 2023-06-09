This Musician's Tiny House Has an Incredible Design Mostly Built With Repurposed Materials

Tiny homes have gathered many fans in the past years and are here to stay. Their size and affordability made them quite popular amongst the young generation but also the more mature audience that just wants to give more time to family bonding and less to working to pay down the mortgage. And since you do not need much to create a tiny house, we can clearly see why these miniature dwellings can be much better than conventional ones.
Christopher Moorhead is a musician who created his tiny home only by using materials no one else wanted. The whole house was created starting from a staircase idea. They come with an alternating tread design, meaning that you have to put the feet on the stairsteps in the correct order. Christo wanted to have a house with a small footprint and, at the same time, maximize the space and storage as much as possible.
The house measures 32 ft (9.75 m) in length and 12 ft (3.66 m) in width, and 15 ft (4.57 m) in height for a total of 384 sq ft (35.76 m), not including the lofts, which adds up to approx. 480 sq ft (44.6 m) of living space. It is surrounded by woods and lots of privacy. Christo had a budget of $80,000, which he spent on the house, and another $26,000 for the land that came with septic tanks.
The home's interior follows a simple yet extraordinary design made chiefly of wood materials and brown colors. Right at the entrance, we find a small but filled bookcase and a closet to keep your jackets and shoes in and charge your phone. The door of the cabinet has an intriguing design made of crumpled pieces of paper bags and a mixture of half glue and half water. After this, he sanded and stained them and also added a coat of varnish to give them a finishing touch. The whole design gives an illusion of marble and leather for cheap.
The large living room also comes with a pull-out futon to accommodate the guests. This area showcases the idea behind Christo's house placement and design. He wanted to have a passive solar design, so he waited around three seasons to know precisely where he would put his home. There is also a giant oak tree at the back of the house to give it enough sunlight and shading.
The little hallway that brings us to the bathroom also comes with the same paper bag design and wood scraps we found at the entrance and in the living room. The walls in the bath are entirely made of wine corks that most likely took a million years to create. The cabinets are even more magnificent as they are made of old cigar boxes. The backside of the staircase is located in the bathroom, and an upside of having alternating tread steps is having lots of storage that keep all the bath items.
On the other side of the house, we find the kitchen. Plenty of cabinets offer just enough prep area and are also used as a bar. The design was created to resemble the base of all sounds since he is a musician but also to look like mountains during sunset. The kitchen is fully functional, and it comes with a gas range, a hood fan, a sink, and a large fridge. There are no upper cabinets. Instead, lots of small shelves were added, which makes it more spacious than if there were cabinets.
The outstanding design of the kitchen continues beyond here. The drop-down lights were created using the remaining parts of the wine bottles and walls made of wood flooring.
To have some privacy, he added a large window made of two polarized shower glass doors, which are present in both lofts.
The other loft is used as a recording studio. Music is Christo's biggest passion in life, and for this reason, he had to have a fully working studio. The walls have foam paddings and triangles made of the leftover framing of the house to make a reflector to control the echoes of the sounds. This area is filled with musical instruments, such as guitars, keyboards, and DIY tubular bells. The desk on which the computer is placed is not a regular table but is made of a still working piano.
His main inspiration for the entire design of the house came from the architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It is captured in the Japanese Tansu style from the windows inside the balcony of the lofts.
The price of a tiny house depends on the size, the customization, and if it was a DIY project or already bought. But usually, they are within the $100,000 price range. Some of them are even less than $50,000.
From here, we can access the living room. The design is no less impressive than the entrance. We can find a feature wall where a TV and a fireplace are placed in a recess made of used wood flooring scraps that Cristopher found. He created an entablature by using scrap wood pieces from the lofts. All the cables for the internet connection and TV are hidden inside it. This entire area is completed by a large array of DIY musical instruments created from repurposed materials that you might find in one's home.
Even more, storage is present behind the bath's door, where we find a giant closet that is used as a multipurpose room. There are a washer and dryer machine and shelves. This room is also made using reclaimed items, such as cork flooring, hardwood floors, and a little spruce. The full bath comes with a large shower cabin, a mirror, a bowl sink, and a toilet.
To access the loft bedroom, we have to take the creative design staircase. The headboard of the full-size bed is made of the same cigar boxes we find in the bathroom. The loft is not an enclosed area. Christo wanted to create a Juliet balcony design that would let just enough sunlight from the windows all over the house, also allowing view of the ground floor. The bottom of the wine bottles from the lights in the kitchen are fused in this balcony. This same design can be found in the music studio loft.
Christo described the journey of building this house as philosophical and spiritual. His home follows a Wabi-sabi philosophy that got imprinted into his mind throughout the building journey. It means finding beauty in every imperfect aspect of the surroundings, which is what tiny living is about. The people that choose this lifestyle realize that they do not need much to be happy and that the time spent with family and friends is more important than having lots of expensive stuff.
