This High-Tech Mobile Home Has Cozy Aesthetic and Doubles as a Music Studio

Downsizing is often a way of leaving behind the mundane, escaping the rat race, and living happily with only a few possessions. But it does not have to be, as showcased by this super skoolie mobile home that was carefully planned to have everything the owner wants.
It is a very special build, made out of passion, over an extended period of time. This converted skoolie is the brainchild of a musician named Mike and it shows. Everything has a cozy vibe with a backdrop of an artsy aesthetic.
The platform upon this wood and rock-covered marvel on wheels lies, is a 1983 International school bus. No question about it, if one is looking for a spacious mobile home, skoolies are one of, if not the best choice in terms of both price and overall room on board.
Looking at it from the outside, this 27-foot (8.2-meters) behemoth does not look like much, painted in a rather dreary marshland-looking green. The wooden door also looks like an afterthought or an improvised fix, so you could be forgiven for not noticing the array of solar panels capable of 1,100 watts that sits on top of this unassuming vehicle.
The inside, however, is an entirely different story boasting comfort seamlessly intertwined with tech. Granted this is not immediately apparent either, as acres of wood reminiscent of a sauna cover every surface with the cool stuff being hidden away.
A quick look at the bottom of it reveals some suspicious-looking pedals, which are obviously not used for driving. They are in fact, part of a keyboard that can slide out of the desk and is fully functional, as Mike uses it to work on his music projects.
But that is not the only thing to slide out of that table, with the press of a button a large tv can rise out of the table as well, ready to become a computer monitor. But that would just not be enough technology for this bus, so it is also hooked up to a surround sound system to serve as a home cinema.
In keeping with the high-tech theme of this skoolie, some things are controlled via a smart home system. Amazon’s own Alexa is ready to turn on the lights, lower the blackout shades, or change the ambient temperature at a moment’s notice.
Moving toward the rear of the bus, a narrow corridor is formed, to the side of which, a vintage-looking woodfire stove flanked by an inch-thick real stone veneer can be seen. This area is where the kitchen can be found, and it looks great.
The countertops are made from wood that has kept its natural look, with the bark still on it. Polished with the use of some elbow grease and treated with a few coats of polyurethane, it turned into something you would expect to see in a high-end home.
The sink follows the same theme, as it is just a beverage tub, perfectly incorporated into the whole aesthetic. Cabinets for storage can, of course, be found both beneath the countertops as well as above them, and they are numerous. A propane stove with three burners along with a planter box completes the kitchen, making it as pleasing to the eye as it is functional.
roof deck of the bus. Further back, a door embellished by three rows of plant pots leads into the bathroom. This is a rather simple affair, with no sink and just a composting toilet. To build it, a cement board was used, covered in a shower membrane and feather-finished concrete.
The water system, on the other hand, is rather ingenious, as is necessary when you only have 66 gallons (250 liters) of fresh water. It can keep circulating the water without pumping it out until it is heated. Then, by opening another valve, hot water comes out of the shower head without any being wasted.
The furthest back area in this bus is where the bedroom is relegated. Attention to detail and an artistic touch are present here as well, with a headboard made out of reclaimed wood from a piano Mike found in a forest.
Beneath the raised bed, a few drawers serve as storage space. But the entire ensemble can also be lifted revealing a large compartment where many supplies can be kept as well as the water tank and heater. Also worth noting is that this space can also be accessed via the back door of the bus.
Overall, this skoolie mobile home that doubles as a music studio is absolutely gorgeous, with everything inside carefully planned over the almost three years it took to build. It perfectly showcases what a school bus can become with a good vision, time and effort put into it.
