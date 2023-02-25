Find Out Why the Electric Ford SuperVan Monster Is Ready To Crush the Pikes Peak Record

2023 will see the 101st running of the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) held just outside Colorado Springs. Blue Oval’s vehicles have been competing in America’s Mountain race for over 100 years, so Ford Performance can’t miss the opportunity to showcase its electric monster capabilities.
Ford’s latest generation of electric vehicle technology debuted at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It almost took everyone by surprise because it was a van. Well, it’s not your usual electric Transit but a prototype meant to take electromobility to the extreme.
The Ford Performance SuperVan 4 features four electric motors with a total output of 2,000 ps (around 1,970 hp). The beast is propelled to 100 kph (62 mph) in just two seconds, so it’s a real pride for its predecessors.
Just as a reminder, the first Transit Supervan was born in 1971, combining a GT40 chassis and V8 engine with a Mark 1 Transit bodyshell. Then, in 1984, it was time for the Transit Supervan 2 to make an appearance at Donington Park, followed by the Transit Supervan 3 in 1994.
Now, the fourth iteration is a huge leap into the new electric era. And it will be the first Transit Supervan to conquer the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Now comes the ‘Wow’ factor: the current record of 07:57.148 is held by an electric car! It was achieved in 2018 by Frenchman Romain Dumas in a VW ID.R, and it was the first time a car broke the 8-minute barrier.
So, it’s a hard task for Ford Performance to try and beat that time. Keep in mind that VW ID.R was a low and wide race car, weighing less than one ton, including the driver. But it had less than half the power and the torque of the SuperVan 4.
Now, the second ‘Wow’ factor is the driver who will handle the SuperVan 4. It’s the same “crazy” Frenchman who holds the record for the fifth year in a row. He is also a three-time Le Mans winner and holds several EV-powered lap records.
kWh high-performance cell battery is expected to be enough for the 12.42 miles (19.99 km), while the all-wheel drive powertrain’s performance is best suited for the steep climb of 9,395 feet (2,862 meters).
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Until then, we expect Ford Performance to share more details on the car’s development and the pilot’s practice sessions. So, what do you think? Is this new electric monster going to break the Pikes Peak record?
