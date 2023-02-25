Mysterious Android Auto Message Is Bad News for an Essential Feature

The voice command support in Android Auto appears to be broken down, and the provided error message is rather confusing.
The voice command feature integrated into the app allows users to interact with Android Auto hands-free. As such, the distraction behind the wheel is significantly reduced, letting users access apps like navigation and music players without the need for touch input.
A recent update seems to have broken down the voice command support in Android Auto, with users now provided with an unusual message when trying to launch a certain feature.
Users are told to “enable personal results in settings,” something that doesn’t seem to be immediately available on the Android device. The error message is generated when trying to make calls with a voice command.
The issue was first spotted in January. An update to the Google app appears to be the culprit, as users of the latest version are most often encountering the glitch. The latest version at the time of writing is 14.7.14, but in late January, the build that may have triggered the bug was 14.4.6.
The Google app is in charge of powering the voice command integration in Android Auto via Google Assistant. As such, an app update is believed to have caused the problem for select users.
No workaround is known to exist right now, but if an update for the Google app is indeed the one to blame, a downgrade could help.
Going back to an earlier version of this app could help get rid of the bug. Any build released before the late-January update may not include the glitch, but you could also try to uninstall all new versions and start from scratch. This is possible by going to Google app settings and uninstalling all updates.
At this point, there’s no indication that Android Auto is causing voice command problems.
Another possible workaround is clearing the cache and the data of the Google app. This should also help correct potentially corrupted files, eventually allowing Google Assistant to process voice commands correctly.
A Google Community Specialist says the reports have already been submitted to the Android Auto team. It’s not yet known when a fix could be released, especially because the investigation is currently in the early phases. Bringing things back to normal could take anywhere from one week to several months, especially if the glitch is harder to diagnose. The more widespread it gets, the bigger the chances for the company to figure out what happens.
In the meantime, the software giant says users can help with phone logs. To do this, head over to the discussion thread on the Google forums and chime in if you struggle with this error.
A recent update seems to have broken down the voice command support in Android Auto, with users now provided with an unusual message when trying to launch a certain feature.
Users are told to “enable personal results in settings,” something that doesn’t seem to be immediately available on the Android device. The error message is generated when trying to make calls with a voice command.
The issue was first spotted in January. An update to the Google app appears to be the culprit, as users of the latest version are most often encountering the glitch. The latest version at the time of writing is 14.7.14, but in late January, the build that may have triggered the bug was 14.4.6.
The Google app is in charge of powering the voice command integration in Android Auto via Google Assistant. As such, an app update is believed to have caused the problem for select users.
Possible fixes
No workaround is known to exist right now, but if an update for the Google app is indeed the one to blame, a downgrade could help.
Going back to an earlier version of this app could help get rid of the bug. Any build released before the late-January update may not include the glitch, but you could also try to uninstall all new versions and start from scratch. This is possible by going to Google app settings and uninstalling all updates.
At this point, there’s no indication that Android Auto is causing voice command problems.
Another possible workaround is clearing the cache and the data of the Google app. This should also help correct potentially corrupted files, eventually allowing Google Assistant to process voice commands correctly.
A Google Community Specialist says the reports have already been submitted to the Android Auto team. It’s not yet known when a fix could be released, especially because the investigation is currently in the early phases. Bringing things back to normal could take anywhere from one week to several months, especially if the glitch is harder to diagnose. The more widespread it gets, the bigger the chances for the company to figure out what happens.
In the meantime, the software giant says users can help with phone logs. To do this, head over to the discussion thread on the Google forums and chime in if you struggle with this error.