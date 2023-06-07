Dragon Tiny Home Offers Increased Versatility by Adding a Ground-Floor Flex Room

Besides offering more people a chance at home ownership, the tiny house movement has opened up lucrative investment opportunities for those with a business-oriented mind. Seeing the growing demand for purposefully designed compact dwellings for the hospitality industry, many tiny home builders offer turnkey solutions that cater to this market segment. One of them is Dragon Tiny Homes, a Georgia-based builder crafting NOAH-certified pocket-size homes that can serve as unique guest accommodations.

16 photos Photo: Dragon Tiny Homes