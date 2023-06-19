Lamborghini Confirms Huracan Successor Will Have Bespoke Platform, PHEV Supercar Due 2024

During a media preview of the Huracan Sterrato in Australia, the Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese validated what everyone was expecting from the Huracan's replacement. Coming in the second half of 2024, the long-awaited successor of the V10 model won't share its platform with the Audi R8.
Francesco Scardaoni, the company's director in charge of APAC, made it clear that Lamborghini has enough money to develop a bespoke platform for the heir apparent. He told Aussie motoring publication Drive that platform sharing makes plenty of sense from the standpoint of reducing costs and using validated technologies, yet platform sharing isn't on the menu for the next-generation Baby Lambo and R8.
Scardaoni also mentioned that Lamborghini is open to sharing the platform it develops, which means that both the Revuelto's architecture and that of the Huracan-replacing supercar are within the reach of any brand within the Volkswagen Group. The R8, however, is expected to be redesigned in the form of an electric supercar. Allegedly codenamed AU634/0, the project is – emphasis on allegedly once again – baptized Rnext. According to hearsay, the e-R8 may debut as early as 2029.
Regarding the Huracan's yet-unnamed replacement, it's already been confirmed that hybridization is unavoidable. Increasingly stringent fuel economy and emission regulations force supercar manufacturers to embrace both conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, while others look forward to abandoning the internal combustion engine altogether. Porsche, for example, intends to launch an electric hypercar as the successor to the superb 918 Spyder, of which 918 were made through 2015.
The House of the Raging Bull is also proud of the e-AWD setup of its V12-engined flagship, a configuration that's likely to carry over to the Huracan-replacing model. But as opposed to the Revuelto's naturally-aspirated lump, the heir apparent is pretty certain to drop the Huracan's naturally-aspirated engine in favor of a twin-turbocharged V8 motor.
Not a hotter version of the Porsche-Audi V8 we know from the Urus, but a new engine altogether. This mill reportedly hits 10,000 revolutions per minute in road-legal tune, with said turbochargers kicking in at 7,000 revolutions per minute. A bit high compared to modern twin-turbo V8s, but interesting nevertheless considering that a twin-turbocharged V8 can shame a free-breathing equivalent in terms of engine speed.
It should be highlighted that Lamborghini never confirmed the number of cylinders for the Huracan's replacement. Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr said to expect between 6 and 12, which is a clever way of saying 8 without saying 8. As for the plug-in hybrid part of the powertrain, that information comes from both Stephan Winkelmann and Lamborghini's near-future product plan. Regarding the latter, the Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese will stop launching purely ICE vehicles after 2024 comes to a close.
Oh, and by the way, the Huracan is sold out since May 2023.
