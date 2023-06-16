Super Trofeo-Ed Lamborghini Huracan Looks Like a Videogame Screenshot, Mocks the STO

It's not Forza Motorsport, but a real-life photoshoot of an actual Lamborghini Huracan. The Italian supercar used the road as its own catwalk, with the desert and sky as the background, looking absolutely phenomenal.
We never thought we'd be surprised by a Lamborghini Huracan in the model's ninth year of life, but here we are, staring at this sexy copy wishing it was ours. Images of it were released on social media by @carlifestyle earlier this week, and if it's one thing we can complain about, it is the fact that they didn't drop more pictures of this fabulous build.
Don't let the racing car look trick you because this is a road-legal Lamborghini Huracan. The Super Trofeo EVO track-only beast inspired that crazy body kit, and it looks great on a regular Huracan. Some of the defining traits are the new front and rear ends, wide panels added to the fenders, a roof scoop towards the rear that feeds more air to the V10 in the racer, and a ginormous wing, alongside several other add-ons.
The car has a blue finish, several naked carbon elements, and boasts yellow accents. It rides on new five-spoke alloys made by BBS, with a black and yellow look, and the Michelin-branded tires with yellow walls wrapped around them further tie this car to its racing derivate. The tinted windows do not allow us to take a peek at the interior, and that's a pity, as it would have been interesting to see what the owner did to it.
Last but not least, we have to mention the custom decals and the license plate that mocks the Huracan STO, an aggressive variant of the supercar that boasts 631 hp (640 ps/471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm). The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine is connected to a DCT and rear-wheel drive, allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just three seconds and up to 193 mph (310 kph) flat-out.
We don't know what Huracan model we're looking at here, but if you do, drop a line in the comments section and let us know. Meanwhile, we will remind you that the Lamborghini Huracan is sold out and is pretty much living on borrowed time. Therefore, you can no longer reach out to the Raging Bull and place a deposit for a new one, but there are countless examples for grabs on the used car market to quench your thirst.
The Italian exotic car marque is preparing its successor, which will be partially electrified, just like the bigger Revuelto. Details surrounding Lambo's next entry-level supercar are unknown, and in all likelihood, it won't be due until sometime next year at the earliest. The company confirmed that its first EV is due in the second half of the decade.
