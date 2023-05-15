Liberty Walk Wants to Sell You a Flashy Lamborghini Huracan, Would You Say Yes to It?

After having their way with an Aventador recently, Liberty Walk took to social media to highlight yet another Lamborghini: the Huracan. Unlike its larger sibling, which was phased off to make room for the electrified Revuelto, this one is for sale.
To no one's surprise, this Lamborghini Huracan features the Japanese tuner's specific makeover. It has a wide body kit consisting of front and rear fenders that were swollen and fat side skirts. The bumpers carry over, albeit they feature some flicks, as well as a large apron with side blades and a mean diffuser. The front hood was replaced, and it has a ginormous rear wing for extra look-at-me credit.
Finished in white and decorated with a few red accents, this Italian supercar features the usual decals on the outside. It comes equipped with a set of 20-inch aftermarket wheels presented in black, adorned by the tuner's logo, and wrapped in Yokohama tires, with the Lamborghini-branded red brake calipers that hug the carbon ceramic discs visible from behind them. It features an adjustable air suspension, which, in its lowest setting, makes a small leaf look like a giant obstacle.
Liberty Walk doesn't usually release images showcasing the interior of their builds, but in this case, they have made an exception. The tuned Huracan has a two-tone leather upholstery mixing black and white on the door cards, dashboard panel, seats, and center console, and it sports black Alcantara on the pillars, headliner, and sun visors. The tuner also mentions the keyless entry, audio system, navigation, air conditioning, and other gizmos that were equipped at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factoring during assembly. The supercar features parking sensors and a reversing camera, and the original manual and a spare key accompany it.
According to the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, it is in the LP 610-4 configuration, meaning the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 produces 610 ps (601 hp/449 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque. A stock copy can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and will top out at over 325 kph (201 mph). However, it's unknown if the added bits and pieces have affected the straight-line performance of the pictured example.
Made in 2015, this supercar has around 15,000 km (9,320 miles) on the clock and is searching for a new home. To make it yours, you will have to fork out 32.8 million yen. The asking price equals a little over $240,000 at today's exchange rate, or about as much as what you'd have to fork out for a new Huracan EVO in our market. So, would you go for this tuned copy instead of a new stock one?
Finished in white and decorated with a few red accents, this Italian supercar features the usual decals on the outside. It comes equipped with a set of 20-inch aftermarket wheels presented in black, adorned by the tuner's logo, and wrapped in Yokohama tires, with the Lamborghini-branded red brake calipers that hug the carbon ceramic discs visible from behind them. It features an adjustable air suspension, which, in its lowest setting, makes a small leaf look like a giant obstacle.
Liberty Walk doesn't usually release images showcasing the interior of their builds, but in this case, they have made an exception. The tuned Huracan has a two-tone leather upholstery mixing black and white on the door cards, dashboard panel, seats, and center console, and it sports black Alcantara on the pillars, headliner, and sun visors. The tuner also mentions the keyless entry, audio system, navigation, air conditioning, and other gizmos that were equipped at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factoring during assembly. The supercar features parking sensors and a reversing camera, and the original manual and a spare key accompany it.
According to the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, it is in the LP 610-4 configuration, meaning the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 produces 610 ps (601 hp/449 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque. A stock copy can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and will top out at over 325 kph (201 mph). However, it's unknown if the added bits and pieces have affected the straight-line performance of the pictured example.
Made in 2015, this supercar has around 15,000 km (9,320 miles) on the clock and is searching for a new home. To make it yours, you will have to fork out 32.8 million yen. The asking price equals a little over $240,000 at today's exchange rate, or about as much as what you'd have to fork out for a new Huracan EVO in our market. So, would you go for this tuned copy instead of a new stock one?