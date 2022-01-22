This Liberty Walk Lambo Huracan CGI Dresses in Gunmetal and Cerakote Threads

Just like its bigger, V12-powered Aventador sibling, Lamborghini’s Huracan is approaching retirement age. Thus, a little identity crisis is always in order, just to make sure people still like it.
Albeit this one is only done in virtual form. Oh well, these are the decidedly CGI ways of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the automotive virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media. He decided to give us some Liberty Walk and Gunmetal food for our digital Huracan thoughts. Complete with a Cerakote Savini twist and more aero than anyone could imagine.
If Lamborghini keeps up the Aventador schedule, around 2023 we should already have a cool Huracan Ultimae swan song to celebrate in OEM style. And, naturally, automotive virtual artists are already thinking about its successor. On the other hand, some of them might think there is much aftermarket life still left in any current Huracan.
Naturally, the choice is ample, though we are not given any hints if we are dealing here with the original Coupe, a Performante, EVO, or the latest STO, among others. Instead, we are only getting JDM tuning indications from Musa. With this being a Liberty Walk creation, one would imagine that ostentatious credentials are a given. As it turns out, it might still not feel outrageous enough.
No worries, though, as the Head Designer at the legendary controversial West Coast Customs is always keen to show his cross-cultural preferences. He may be the styling head honcho at an American outlet, but his off-duty CGI exploits are traditionally infused with at least a little bit of JDM passion. And this time around it’s a bridge across three continents.
Europe gives the OEM Lambo Huracan, Japan lends a Liberty Walk widebody kit helping hand, and everything sits on a color-matched set of three-piece Savini Wheels. As for the artist’s personal touches, there is an abundance of them. First and foremost, we have additional aero bits and pieces.
But that’s not all, as the Lambo devil is always in the details. This time around, those who involve the Gunmetal exterior paintjob and the matching Cerakote (forged ceramic coated) aftermarket wheels.
