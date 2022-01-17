Challenging 2022 Chrysler PT Cruiser Rebirth Digitally Shows Retro Is Cool Again

Models such as the Chevy SSR, Plymouth Prowler, or Chrysler PT Cruiser – although vastly different from each other – had a few things in common. They were all retro-styled and ultimate big failures.
Just like regular fashion, things become enticing again now and then across the automotive world as well. Sometimes they even become (Plum Crazy) cool in the virtual realm. Case in point, the 2000s Chrysler PT Cruiser “funky grandma car,” as someone dubbed it.
This should have been an exponent of a newfound OEM love for all things retro. After all, companies thought that if Ford nailed the S-197 rebirth, things would automatically happen the same for them. Sure, one could argue that Chrysler’s PT Cruiser came a few years ahead, but who is the icon right now?
Anyway, pixel masters also love to rekindle the love for retro-themed failures now and then. Chief among them would be Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media. Whenever he is not dissecting the latest OEM apparition, we might find a redesign of this or that legendary nameplate.
Sure, this time around, the PT Cruiser cannot have any claims about being an actual icon. Actually, it’s being remembered everywhere around the world for all the wrong reasons. Perhaps after this CGI redesign, styling is not going to be one of them anymore. As far as we can tell, while it hasn’t impressed us too much, reception by fans has been much more positive.
Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, let’s take a dive into the behind-the-scenes video embedded below and see/judge for ourselves what came out of this modern-day 2022 Chrysler PT Cruiser redesign. After all, even a fake Chrysler is better than nothing – and let’s also remember that maybe there’s a different model we would all like to see out in the real world, from a different pixel master.
This should have been an exponent of a newfound OEM love for all things retro. After all, companies thought that if Ford nailed the S-197 rebirth, things would automatically happen the same for them. Sure, one could argue that Chrysler’s PT Cruiser came a few years ahead, but who is the icon right now?
Anyway, pixel masters also love to rekindle the love for retro-themed failures now and then. Chief among them would be Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media. Whenever he is not dissecting the latest OEM apparition, we might find a redesign of this or that legendary nameplate.
Sure, this time around, the PT Cruiser cannot have any claims about being an actual icon. Actually, it’s being remembered everywhere around the world for all the wrong reasons. Perhaps after this CGI redesign, styling is not going to be one of them anymore. As far as we can tell, while it hasn’t impressed us too much, reception by fans has been much more positive.
Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, let’s take a dive into the behind-the-scenes video embedded below and see/judge for ourselves what came out of this modern-day 2022 Chrysler PT Cruiser redesign. After all, even a fake Chrysler is better than nothing – and let’s also remember that maybe there’s a different model we would all like to see out in the real world, from a different pixel master.