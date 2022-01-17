Mercedes-AMG EQSL Battery EV Mutation May Not Be So CGI Pointless After All

What happens when an automotive virtual artist thinks he just delivered “a pointless rendering to start the week?” Well, one would better get ready to demonstrate the contrary, even if there might be some mixed feelings.
As far as pixel masters are concerned, if their imaginative work should always be considered pointless, then there would not be a legion of fans just waiting to see what stems out of their minds, right? But the truth is that CGI experts have their fair share of a massive cult following these days.
And sometimes they’re on to something, perhaps even without knowing it. Let us take this particular case in point, for example. The digital artist better known as Theottle on social media might have a little foresight instead of delivering the “pointless rendering” of the week. Of course, do not take either our or his word for granted, as these speculations – CGI cool as they may be – should always be taken with a grain of salt.
The CGI expert thought about mixing the recently introduced seventh-generation (R232) Mercedes-AMG SL-Class roadster. It has exclusively jumped on the AMG bandwagon to try and stoke dwindling interest for the series. And now, the virtual artist looks beyond the current M177 4.0-liter bi-turbo present. Into a fully electric future, of course.
Judging by the crossover, SUV, and truck hype, it’s true that more roadsters would not make too much sense. But let’s think about the AMG and EQ legacy for a second, as the pixel master takes the SL 55 body and ditches the ICE credentials in favor of some Mercedes EQS strands of front and rear styling DNA. Remember the SLS AMG Coupe Electric Drive, which was the first zero-emissions vehicle from AMG, way back in 2013?
There is already a Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ behemoth of a sedan. That is no spiritual successor at a hefty 2.7 tons (5,88k lbs.), even though it’s slightly more powerful thanks to a 761-horsepower dual-motor eAWD arrangement. So, there is a case to be made (if or) when Mercedes will allow its AMG division to present a true heir. Maybe one looking exactly like this unofficial Mercedes-AMG EQSL.
