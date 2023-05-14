Lamborghini Aventador Heads to the Liberty Walk Gym, Doesn't Look Scared of the Revuelto

The Lamborghini Aventador saga ended abruptly last year, a few months before showcasing the all-new flagship supercar, the Revuelto. But the previous-gen model remains a dream machine, and an ultra-pricey one for that matter, whose value tends to exceed the half-a-million mark in certain configurations, like the Ultimae (it's actually worth around $700k or so) that sent it off.
During the 11-year production run of the Lamborghini Aventador, multiple tuners have had their way with it. Some keep introducing special builds based on this modern-day classic exotic machine, like Liberty Walk. The Japanese company's latest proposal, with images of it shared on social media recently by its founder, looks like a race car for the road.
Featuring the usual exterior add-ons that Liberty Walk is famously known for, this Aventador has a new chin spoiler, large side blades, and a few canards. The front and rear fenders were widened, and the side skirts are simply massive. It appears that the front hood came from the aftermarket world, and you can bet that the ginormous rear wing, and likely the diffuser that's not visible in these images, were also signed by the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Finished in bright yellow, with a few black accents for a more serious look, this Italian supercar has several decals to emphasize its reworked nature. Those six-spoke alloys with wide lips send motorsport vibes like the rest of the exterior design. It also rides closer to the asphalt, and this was likely achieved thanks to the adjustable air suspension. Elsewhere, it's the same model overall, including inside, as Liberty Walk is not really known for reupholstering the cockpits of its builds.
They don't normally give power boosts to their projects either, so in all likelihood, you're still looking at the stock naturally aspirated V12. The sonorous 6.5-liter unit was offered in multiple states of tune, with the final one that left production at the Sant'Agata Bolognese facility boasting 769 hp (780 ps/574 kW). It has 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque available at a push of a throttle, and despite being a rather big boy, it is neck-snapping fast. The official spec sheet of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae shows 2.8 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph). Due to the weight penalty, the Aventador Ultimae Roadster is one-tenth slower, though it does have an identical top speed.
So, if you could have any Aventador you wanted, would you opt for a touch of personalization? And if so, would Liberty Walk be your first choice? Let us know in the comments section below what you think of the pictured one.
