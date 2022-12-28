Cue the 'Tokyo Drift' Song, It's Liberty Walk's Newly-Tuned Lamborghini Aventador

In between prepping for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon running from January 13 to 15 and completing all sorts of cars for their clients, Liberty Walk has found the time to present yet another Lamborghini Aventador, which is just as special as its predecessors.
Sending Bosozoku vibes, this Lamborghini Aventador has lines so sharp that they could instantly cut a Ferrari. It boasts the usual upgrades that have pretty much become synonymous with the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pictures of the Italian supercar were shared by the tuner’s founder on social media one day ago, and the finished project seems ready to take on a twisty road sideways.
But what’s new, you ask? Well, we’d better start off with the bolt-on fender flares, a signature touch of Liberty Walk, as the majority of their builds sport them, albeit adapted to each model. Thus, it is now fatter at the front and rear courtesy of this modification, and it also has a set of beefy side skirts. A bigger chin spoiler was attached to the front bumper, and at the rear, it has a new diffuser, as well as a ginormous wing decorated by ‘sun’ decals on each side.
Speaking of decals, more of them can be seen on the exterior of this Lamborghini Aventador, some of which are typical of Liberty Walk, whereas others reveal the companies that worked on this car, from Forgiato and Pirelli, to AirREX. The former was responsible for giving it those large and fat concave wheels, wrapped in P Zero tires with white branding signed by Pirelli, and the latter gave it the adjustable air suspension that can bring the entire body closer to the road at the push of a button.
The exotic has a blue finish, yellow brake calipers, and black add-ons, and looks like a million bucks. Considering that Lamborghini Aventadors have become more valuable after the Raging Bull pulled the plug on it to make room for its successor, with the Ultimae serving as the swansong of the flagship model, it probably costs that much too. We kid you not, some of the best barely-driven examples out there are currently listed on dedicated websites for seven-digit sums, but you can still land a very good example for six digits.
Now, this is Liberty Walk and not Underground Racing, and their work usually revolves around wacky body kits. Therefore, we don’t think that this particular Lamborghini Aventador has received any sort of upgrade under the hood, as the engine is likely still stock. But then again, it’s not like it needs more oomph, as it rocks a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, and all-wheel drive, and needs less than 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
But what’s new, you ask? Well, we’d better start off with the bolt-on fender flares, a signature touch of Liberty Walk, as the majority of their builds sport them, albeit adapted to each model. Thus, it is now fatter at the front and rear courtesy of this modification, and it also has a set of beefy side skirts. A bigger chin spoiler was attached to the front bumper, and at the rear, it has a new diffuser, as well as a ginormous wing decorated by ‘sun’ decals on each side.
Speaking of decals, more of them can be seen on the exterior of this Lamborghini Aventador, some of which are typical of Liberty Walk, whereas others reveal the companies that worked on this car, from Forgiato and Pirelli, to AirREX. The former was responsible for giving it those large and fat concave wheels, wrapped in P Zero tires with white branding signed by Pirelli, and the latter gave it the adjustable air suspension that can bring the entire body closer to the road at the push of a button.
The exotic has a blue finish, yellow brake calipers, and black add-ons, and looks like a million bucks. Considering that Lamborghini Aventadors have become more valuable after the Raging Bull pulled the plug on it to make room for its successor, with the Ultimae serving as the swansong of the flagship model, it probably costs that much too. We kid you not, some of the best barely-driven examples out there are currently listed on dedicated websites for seven-digit sums, but you can still land a very good example for six digits.
Now, this is Liberty Walk and not Underground Racing, and their work usually revolves around wacky body kits. Therefore, we don’t think that this particular Lamborghini Aventador has received any sort of upgrade under the hood, as the engine is likely still stock. But then again, it’s not like it needs more oomph, as it rocks a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, and all-wheel drive, and needs less than 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.