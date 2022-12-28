Lamborghini Aventador Goes From King to Homeless Real Fast

More on this:

1 Jacked-Up Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Wants to Show the Huracan Sterrato How It's Done

2 Final Lamborghini Aventador Gets Delivered to Its Owner, Bring Out the Tissues!

3 The Lamborghini Aventador Is Officially Dead, Final Copy Is an Ode to the Miura Roadster

4 How Much Do You Think a 6.5L V12 Lamborghini Aventador Engine Costs?

5 2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Going PHEV, Huracan’s Heir Rumored With V8 Engine