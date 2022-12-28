Lamborghini Aventador Goes From King to Homeless Real Fast

And by ‘real fast,’ we really mean that, as it was speed that got the best of it, and coming to a full stop the wrong way. That is what sealed the fate of this Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, which was born in 2015, and has lived a tumultuous life.
Even though it could be saved by someone skilled enough at the expense of many Benjamins, with numerous sleepless nights, the Italian supercar in question is currently in the possession of a company specialized in disassembling high-end exotics and selling their parts for profit. Thus, its future lies in the things that can still be salvaged, which will eventually make their way to other Aventadors.
But it is not only owners of the Lamborghini Aventador who can profit off this copy’s death, as that naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine could power something different, as long as there is enough room under the hood for it. Without any modifications, it is rated at 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque; or better said was rated, because it has likely lost some of those wild ponies over the years.
It is possible that, by the time you read this story, all the hot parts have already found new homes, including the engine, which is usually valued at tens of thousands of dollars. The same goes for the gearbox too, and other mechanical components, as well as pretty much anything that can still be saved from the wreckage. And by the looks of it, there aren’t many parts that are destined to live on.
As a reminder, production of the Aventador ended earlier this year with the final copy, an Ultimae Roadster, being an ode to the Miura Roadster Concept, which was shown at Brussels at the Carrozzeria Bertone stand in 1968, with beautiful touches inside and out. In this configuration, the 6.5-liter V12 is officially good for 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, delivering the thrust to the all-wheel drive system through a single-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The Ultimae Roadster does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and tops out at 355 kph (221 mph).
While the story of the Aventador came to an end, and with it that of the naturally aspirated V12 engine too, as the brand’s next-gen flagship supercar will feature an electrified V12, the Huracan lives on. The smaller model has blown eight candles off its birthday cake this year, and it comes to life at the same facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Urus super crossover is also assembled at the Italian factory, and was renewed this year, with updated styling, and improved oily bits, and it is offered in the S and Performante specifications.
