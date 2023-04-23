Is This the Sexiest Ferrari 458 You've Ever Seen or What?

Those who cannot tell the difference between the 458 and the F8 will argue you that the older supercar is no longer relevant in today's world. But they'd be wrong because even if it is not up there with the finest Ferraris ever made, like the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, it is still a dream machine.
No ordinary vehicle that doesn't have blue blood running through its veins can give you the same thrills as a Ferrari 458, no matter how much power it has, as it was born to devour apexes. A Hellcat may annihilate it in a straight-line sprint in perfect conditions. But there's a reason why V8-powered muscle cars are in the five-digit category, whereas the 458 costs upwards of $150,000 and well over $200,000 for the best examples out there.
Made between 2009 and 2015, preceding the 488 and the F8 that followed it, the Ferrari 458 packs a 4.5-liter V8 engine behind the seats, hence the name. Back then, its naturally aspirated lump steamed out 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque. And some of the finest copies still retain most of those horses. The spec sheet reveals 3.4 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero on route to a top speed of over 202 mph (325 kph).
But what's with all this talk about a supercar whose production ended last decade and was succeeded by two more iterations? Well, you will have to ‘blame’ Liberty Walk for it, as they opened Pandora's box with one of the finest examples that we've seen so far. We don't know how long it's been sitting on their website waiting to be discovered, but now that we have, it's worth dedicating an entire story to it.
The one thing that immediately stands out on the pictured Ferrari 458 Spider, aka the open-top version of the model, is the Martini racing livery. It mixes the iconic colors of the legendary attire, joined by a beefed-up body kit. This being Liberty Walk, you know what to expect, don't you? That's right, massive fender flares with no bolt-on design this time, tweaked front and rear bumpers with all sorts of add-ons, including the splitter and diffuser, fat side skirts, and a gigantic wing out back.
According to the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, the body kit can be had in FRP or full dry carbon, and it costs $45,320 and $53,880, respectively, for abroad markets. It does not comprise the air suspension, wheels, and other components, and the parts can be ordered individually. So, is the pictured Martini Racing Ferrari 458 Spider beautiful, or is it beautiful?
