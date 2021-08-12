Special Delivery for the ISS, Astronauts to Receive More Than 4 Tons of Supplies

5 Lamborghini Aventador "Zero Fighter" Combines Liberty Walk Kit With Warbird Look

3 Honda-Swapped Ferrari 308 Gets the Liberty Walk Body Kit Treatment, Looks Feral

1 Chevy Corvette C8 Heads to Japan, Graduates From the Liberty Walk Tuning School

More on this:

Liberty Walk’s Body Kit for the Lamborghini Aventador Costs As Much as a Used Aventador

One needs an open mind to digest most of Liberty Walk’s projects , but if you have a thing for muscular supercar designs, then you simply cannot hate this Lamborghini Aventador. 11 photos



You may want to sit down for the next part, because the complete body kit, made of dry carbon fiber, costs an eye-watering $187,000 for international markets. Choosing the FRP variant will slash the price to $94,600, whereas the FRP and Dry combo will set you back $123,200.



Keep in mind that you could buy a



Liberty Walk’s GT Evo body kit for the



Those six-spoke alloys, shod in branded Toyo tires, together with the dry carbon roof cover, exhaust system, and air suspension, are optional, yet the exhaust is mandatory when ordering the body kit. Pricing for these parts has yet to be announced.



The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine remains untouched by the



Speaking of numbers, the latest HP (780 PS / 574 kW ) and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) of torque, does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, and tops out at 221 mph (355 kph). Officially dubbed the Lamborghini Aventador GT Evo by the Japanese tuner, it surfaced online at the beginning of the year. However, back then, the pricing details were barely available, and now we understand why.You may want to sit down for the next part, because the complete body kit, made of dry carbon fiber, costs an eye-watering $187,000 for international markets. Choosing the FRP variant will slash the price to $94,600, whereas the FRP and Dry combo will set you back $123,200.Keep in mind that you could buy a Lamborghini Gallardo for around $50,000, in decent condition. And if you spend enough time surfing the used car websites, then you might land a used Aventador for around $200,000, if you don’t mind an Italian supercar with a few tens of thousands of miles on the odo.Liberty Walk’s GT Evo body kit for the Lamborghini Aventador comprises of new bumpers, side canards and spoiler lip at the front, fender extensions, rear diffuser, and massive rear wing. The front and rear hoods, side skirts, and custom decals complete the design.Those six-spoke alloys, shod in branded Toyo tires, together with the dry carbon roof cover, exhaust system, and air suspension, are optional, yet the exhaust is mandatory when ordering the body kit. Pricing for these parts has yet to be announced.The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine remains untouched by the Japanese tuner , and those flashy add-ons have probably affected the car’s performance.Speaking of numbers, the latest Ultimae edition , which has 769(780 PS / 574) and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) of torque, does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, and tops out at 221 mph (355 kph).