POV Drive: Novitec's Lamborghini Aventador Is the Ultima(t)e Fighter Jet on Wheels

What’s the best Aventador ever made by Lamborghini? The answer varies depending on whom you ask. Some will tell you it’s the original LP 700-4. Others will say that it’s the SV or the SVJ. Most enthusiasts, however, will say that it’s obviously the Ultimae, which is the last one of the (successful) series.
If you feel like the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is definitely the one to go for, then you have come to the right place, as you’re about to witness a POV drive of the Roadster. But it’s not just any Ultimae Roadster, as this one was modified by Novitec.
Unveiled earlier this week, it represents an official farewell to the model by the renowned tuner, and it comes with the obvious bells and whistles. These comprise a few carbon fiber elements that were designed in the wind tunnel, as well as an optional rear wing. Measuring 9x20 inches at the front and 13.21 inches at the rear, the Y-spoke alloys came from Novitec, and they are hugged by grippier tires. Further improving its apex-feasting capability is the reduced ground clearance, as this Lambo rides 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the road.
Since it boasts a good-old naturally aspirated engine behind the seats, with a 6.5-liter displacement, the Aventador is already very sonorous. However, Novitec has further improved the soundtrack produced by the V12 by giving it a stainless steel exhaust system, with electronically controlled butterfly flaps. Metal catalysts are available as an option, whereas the heat insulation is standard. This mod has boosted the output and torque by a hair, otherwise rated at 769 horsepower and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) respectively. Without anyone tampering with it, the Aventador Ultimae Roadster will run out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph), dealing with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds.
Novitec’s upgrade package for the Aventador Ultimae Roadster is simple yet effective, and it boosts its appeal without stepping over the line. If you must know, they can take care of the interior too, with various leather and suede appointments that can be ordered in numerous colors for additional personalization. Chances are owners of this fabulous Italian supercar who are interested in this tune don’t care a bit about the money part, as their rides do cost an arm and a leg. Still, to find out how much you will have to fork out, you will have to get in touch with the tuner directly.
Most of us will never afford an Aventador, let alone an Ultimae Roadster. But we can still enjoy it in the multitude of videos that have graced the World Wide Web, like the POV drive that’s only a mouse click away. Without further ado, this is the part where we invite you to watch the 11 and a half-minute long footage shared down below.
