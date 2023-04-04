Novitec Bids Farewell to the Lamborghini Aventador With Tuned Ultimae

The Aventador era ended for Lamborghini last year when the final example left the assembly line at Sant’Agata Bolognese. Since then, the brand’s flagship supercar role has been taken by the electrified Revuelto, which knocks on the door of the hypercar establishment with a jaw-dropping amount of power.
Many tuners have bid farewell to the Aventador, and now Novitec has joined that list with their very own modified Ultimae Roadster. Unveiled just hours ago, this is one hot take on the blue-blooded machine that covers the exterior and interior aspects, with a few tweaks carried out beneath the skin too.
A few naked carbon components said to have been designed in the wind tunnel contribute to the enhanced looks of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster. These can be seen at the front in the form of additional spoilers above and below the air intakes, at the sides, and out back. The air ducts reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, Novitec says, and giving the naturally aspirated V12 more air are the intakes on the rear quarter panels. Moreover, the rocker panel trim is also new, as are the vents at the top end of the front hood, otherwise longer than the OEM components.
These can be joined by an optional rear wing, and for the wheels, the tuner turned to Vossen, which answered the call with a set of center-locking alloys. Featuring a six-spoke design with a Y shape, they measure 9x20 inches at the front and 13x21 inches at the rear. The wheels can be ordered in one of the 72 colors available, with brushed or polished surface finish, and they were wrapped in 255/30 front and 355/25 rear high-performance tires. The Aventador Ultimae by Novitec rides closer to the asphalt by 35 mm (1.4 in), and this makes it more agile on twisty roads.
Normally, the projects signed by this tuner sport a significant power boost. However, in this instance, they only gave it a sports exhaust system to improve the soundtrack via the electronically controlled butterfly valves. Made of stainless steel, it features heat insulation and does slightly improve the performance of the supercar, especially in conjunction with the metal catalysts that are available as an option. The exhaust system has given the Aventador Ultimae a few extra horses over the stock model’s 769 hp (780 ps/574 kW). The 6.5-liter V12 develops 531 lb-ft (720 Nm), which allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 221 mph (355 kph).
More money can be spent by owners of the coupe or convertible supercar at Novitec for interior appointments that further separate the Aventador Ultimae from the stock models. For the pricing part, you will have to reach out to the tuner.
