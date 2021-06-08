Bagged Huracan EVO Digitally Shows Up to Mesmerize Us With Its Liberty Walk Kit

Over the years, we have seen many virtual artists working hard to make sure their digital creations are almost indistinguishable from real life. As such, sometimes you really need a written confirmation that you’re indeed witnessing the birth of a CGI car... because you really can’t trust your eyes.
Some pixel masters like to go overboard with their renders because they seek to explore the very edges of “imagination land.” For the most part (one offbeat example would be his Darth Vader Bugatti garage), virtual artist Shashank Das (a.k.a. sdesyn on social media) isn’t one of them.
And he’s a great exponent of the life-like current if you ask us. Let's take this Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, for example. Ignore the fact it’s been heavily customized because that’s not a great hint for detecting a virtual car in this day and age. After all, we’ve seen crazy contraptions created digitally just prior to their real-world custom build.
And we’ve also seen real cars that should have been forever locked into the virtual world. But after ogling at this creation, I really needed written confirmation that this is indeed a 3D render (the hashtags to the rescue!) and not something that just came out of an aftermarket shop to ask everyone their opinion about the fresh Liberty Walk widebody kit.
Personally, I would go out and ask it to be made in no time (if money was not a problem) because the all-creamy looks are simply mesmerizing. Yes, I also love the pop culture references, but even with the colorful background, it’s still the Italian supercar that stands out in the crowd.
Of course, the Liberty Walk touches, along with the fact it’s a Spyder, the bagged stance, or the Vorsteiner V-201 custom forged wheels, all add to create the virtually perfect atmosphere. This digital artist’s secret is clearly the attention to details as even the Pirelli tires feature a matching color trim to complete the all-cream picture both on the outside and inside.
Now, there’s just one last thing to do: imagine the roar of the thundering V10 on narrow city streets... and pray you’re not going to meet a bunch of speed bumps during the cruise!
