Is It Wrong To Like a Purple Lamborghini Huracan STO?

By nature, supercars should be flashy. After all, they're either bedroom poster material or dreams that came true for the most fortunate petrolheads. And with bold looks come lively colors, which suit blue-blooded exotics like a glove.
The usual color palettes can be extended by coughing out more money, as all supercar makers would gladly take the extra cash in return for finishing any ride in pretty much any hue imaginable. However, a few shades are deemed inappropriate even for exotic machines, and purple and pink are usually on that list. But occasionally, specific models can rock these with pride.
Take the pictured Lamborghini Huracan STO, which is silky smooth. It looks like it belongs in the window of a candy shop, with purple being the dominating hue. It covers a good chunk of the exterior, with a few blacked-out accents and white trim for contrast. It retains the STO lettering on the front hood and doors and rocks a set of aftermarket alloys.
Signed by Vorsteiner, an American tuner with a very German name, the wheels are called the VC-322. The forged proposal looks kind of similar to the OEM offering of the Italian supercar, and it is priced from $12,380 per set, excluding the tires. On the Lamborghini Huracan, they measure 8.5x20 inches at the front and 12x20 or 12x21 inches at the rear. They are available in several hues, with different-colored center caps displaying the tuner's logo, and they can be fitted to all sorts of other rides, including Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, and even Teslas. Moreover, they're not limited to low-slung models, as they suit various crossovers as well, including the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and others.
Vorsteiner may have released the images of this purple Lamborghini Huracan STO online, shared with their social media followers earlier this week, but they haven't touched the aerodynamics of the supercar at all. As a result, it still rocks the stock features, including the front bumper, vented hood, side skirts, rear bumper, diffuser, and wing. These parts contribute to the enhanced performance and downforce of the model, which is pretty much a Super Trofeo racer for the road.
All gearheads can tell you that Lamborghini Huracans are fitted with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine offered in different states of tune. On the STO, it develops 631 hp (640 ps/471 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, delivered to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven gears. Lamborghini says the Huracan STO can deal with the zero to 62 miles an hour (0-100 kph) sprint in just three seconds dead, and that it will keep pushing up to 193 mph or 310 kph.
