Influencer Takes Lamborghini Urus Rental on a 50-Hour Challenge, Crashes Badly

Each generation has its dumb moments, but it does feel particularly easy to say that Gen Z-ers and the Alphas of today are swimming in them, if we only look at the various, often dangerous online challenges. This is one of them.
Five YouTubers were involved in a fatal head-on crash in Rome, Italy, on June 14, 2023, when the Lamborghini Urus they had rented so they could film a new online challenge collided with an incoming smart forfour. The five received only minor injuries, but the occupants of the smart were not as lucky: a five-year-old boy has died, while his four-year-old sister received minor injuries. Their mother remains in the hospital.
According to local media, the YouTubers were part of TheBorderline collective, a group of content creators looking to strike virtual gold with all kinds of "crazy" challenges they set for themselves. The collective's founder Matteo Di Pietro was behind the wheel during this particular challenge and at the time of the accident. The challenge was supposed to see them spend 50 hours on end inside the SUV, with cameras documenting their moves and their apparent dangerous driving on the streets of the capital.
They had posted about it just hours before, with Vito Loiacono boasting that the Urus was faster than Lighting McQueen. Just two hours before the impact, the same Loiacono also posted a video of himself at the wheel, mocking a woman driving a smart and yelling at her that she was at the wheel of a €300 ($329) car, whereas he was driving a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) machine – not accurate, but the exaggeration was on purpose to highlight the difference between the two, even though he had only rented the SUV. He's since denied reports that he was driving when the accident occurred.
Police have confirmed Di Pietro as the driver, with speed being a factor. Eyewitnesses tell the media that the men inside the Urus were taunting other drivers as they drove recklessly and filmed themselves. Moments later, they hit the smart head-on. Photos from the scene show the small vehicle completely crushed.
Di Pietro is being investigated for vehicular homicide and aggravated injuries. Transport minister Matteo Salvini says tragedies like this one show why stricter laws for reckless driving are necessary, proposing a lifetime driving ban for repeat DUI offenders who cause accidents resulting in injuries. Ultimately though, "in the face of certain stupidity, which turns into a tragedy, you can only stop," and no amount of stricter laws, education, and prevention will help.
And that's just what this was: stupidity and complete disregard for any other participant in traffic, be they drivers or pedestrians. This isn't eating-Tide-pods-level of stupid, but worse because these content creators weren't a danger only to themselves.
