Rich Chinese Millennials Are Now “Falling Out of Cars” in Latest Viral Challenge

Kids these days. Whether they’re eating cinnamon or Tide Pods, jumping out of slow-moving cars to dance or spending hours to get the perfectly staged “non-staged” photo, they would do just about anything for attention.
The latest (very stupid) viral challenge involving millennials and cars comes from China. It’s called “Falling stars” or “Flaunt your wealth” and it’s reserved especially for the rich, whose goal is to show off to the entire world and earn more likes on the live streaming platform Tik Tok, South China Morning Post reports.
To put it simply, they’re falling out of cars to get Internet famous. The challenge sees them pull over their expensive rides and stage a photo op where it looks as if they’d just fallen from the vehicle. Designer / expensive items must be scattered around, because otherwise, how would they be flaunting their wealth?
According to the report, just recently, this stunt led to at least 3 fines in the Zhejiang province for disrupting traffic. One woman, surnamed Chen (pictured), pulled over her car on the pedestrian crossing and scattered her personal belongings (including a pair of Louboutins, because of course) on the pavement, before lying face down on it, with her feet still inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, her girlfriend was snapping pictures.
Another woman was fined in Shanghai, after she “fell” from her Aston Martin. Not that the efforts of the police can in any way damped the millennials’ enthusiasm for the new challenge.
“Known literally as the ‘flaunt your wealth’ challenge in Mandarin, the trend originated in Russia and has recently taken off in China, where rich Chinese millennials are increasingly willing to spend on luxury goods, and letting the world know that they can,” SCMP reports.
“In the falling stars challenge, “influencers” post pictures of themselves lying face down, as if they have tripped while getting out of sports cars and private jets, spilling designer shoes, bags and even wads of cash on the street,” the media outlet adds.
Just like this summer’s ridiculous #InMyFeelings Challenge, the “Falling stars” trend is also dangerous. These are stunts that people pull in traffic, so chances of being run over by another car or causing some form of disturbance are great.
