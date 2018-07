That makes two of us pic.twitter.com/VzRQ2gcRKn — rene (@imcorrtes) July 15, 2018

The #InMyFeelings challenge, inspired by one of Drake's latest songs, is all about showing off your dancing skills, but it’s taken a turn that makes it one of the most dangerous ever. That’s because people are jumping from moving cars to perform it.There’s another catch, too: not only do they jump from moving cars, but they’re also supposed to perform the little routine while keeping up with the car, which continues to roll down the block at about 15mph.As you can see from some Instagram and Twitter samples below, if they don’t fall right out of the car and / or break something, the dancers are also at risk from incoming traffic. Surely, showing off your dancing skills shouldn’t be this dangerous, so this begs the question: would Drake approve of you killing yourself to do a little number on his music? Probably not.The challenge, also known as #KekeChallenge or #DoTheShiggy started inoffensively, as most of these things do. Comedian Shiggy, who also happens to be a big fan of Drake’s, got out of a parking car in the middle of the night and did a dance number. He posted video to his social media and it went viral from there.Versions of the challenge include doing the dance routine indoors, near parked cars, or wherever else you get the mood for dancing. Will Smith, for instance, felt like doing the challenge while on business in Budapest, on the rooftop of a building and on a bridge.The latest spin to the challenge is the aforementioned one, of jumping out of a moving car and dancing while the car is still running. Results can vary from hilarious to downright dumb. So best not do it. (Don’t eat Tide Pods either, because that’s stupid and dangerous, too).