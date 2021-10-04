Russian Film Crew to Beat Tom Cruise to the ISS This Week, NASA Is All Over the Launch

Tom Cruise seems to be the hands-on kind of guy that not only likes to control stuff around him, but also be the first when it comes to doing things. That worked pretty well for the Mission Impossible franchise he’s running, but that’s no longer the case when it comes to his dream of being the first to shoot an actual movie in actual space.
On October 5, the Russian Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will take off for the International Space Station, carrying onboard three people. Only one of them, Anton Shkaplerov, is a veteran cosmonaut, while the other two, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko, are… an actress and a film producer, respectively.
The mission has been specifically designed as a means for Russia to join this exciting new space race we’re enjoying, with regular and untrained citizens being transported into orbit by private companies.
The Russians are planning to shoot on the International Space Station a movie called Challenge. Well, not the entire movie, but some scenes of it. The crew should spend a couple of weeks up there, being scheduled to return to Earth on board the Soyuz MS-18 in mid-October – only the film crew, as the cosmonaut will stay on the station some more.
Now, given how the Russians were all friendly (in exchange for cash) back in the days when the Americans had no way of their own of going up to the ISS, NASA announced over the weekend it would return the favor and air the launch of the Soyuz.
The coverage starts On October 5 at 4:15 a.m. EDT on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website, so we’ve got plenty of places to see Tom Cruise being beaten to something.
Needless to say, if the mission is successful it should open a wealth of commercial opportunities for the ISS, which for the past few years has been looking for additional sources of income to keep itself operational.
