Lambo Revuelto V12 PHEV Adopts Fake Batman SVJ Spec, Looks Freakishly Delicious

This automotive world has gone mad in its quest to fulfill all crossover, SUV, and truck desires. And, frankly, it is all Toyota's fault as of late. But we are not berating them, of course, because they know their stuff – we are just calling for a quick (sports car) break, even if it is just a CGI one.
The Japanese automaker and its luxury division Lexus were hard at work in North America this first half of the year with stuff like the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row CUV, the mighty 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superhero, or the double ensemble of 2024 Lexus TX and GX 550. No worries, they will keep at it with stuff like the next C-HR or the returning Land Cruiser that will make US fans completely happy after the forced hiatus finally ends.
Anyway, there are also people who think like us – we need a fast passenger car break from all the CUV, SUV, and truck commotion. Well, if you are willing to play along with some suspension of disbelief, then the imaginative realm of digital car content creators may have an answer for us. So, here's Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, who continues redirecting our attention toward a certain aftermarket company – the Brixton Forged Wheel Company. And it's all for a good cause – if you like comic book characters and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale.
In one of the installments, the Dark Knight's alter ego – the billionaire Bruce Wayne – used a then-new Lamborghini Aventador supercar as his daily 'Batmobile.' The presence was quite iconic, and people remember to this day that Lambos really do serve as great car companions for dark and gritty, edgy superheroes. Anyway, back to the present day, the successor of the Aventador – Lambo's Revuelto mid-engine plug-in hybrid hypercar with 1,001 horsepower on tap – is also brand new and just making the presentation rounds around the world and still sharpening its skills on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Thus, it was only logical for the pixel master to imagine the Lamborghini Revuelto with an unofficial Batman specification, all clad in black and carbon fiber from tip to 'toe,' with the latter being a nice set of matching dark Brixton Forged PF13 RS alloy wheels. Plus, what really makes this imagined Revuelto completely distinctive – and feasible in the real world as a custom project, is the lowered suspension setup plus the stunning SVJ wing, "which clearly enhances the stance a lot more! Way meaner," concludes the author.
And you know what? We completely agree! Now, if only there were a way to convince Nolan, Bale, the legendary Michael Caine, and their team to return for a fourth installment and make The Dark Knight series a tetralogy…
