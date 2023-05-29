The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Visits the Nurburgring, Sounds Freaking Aggressive

The raging bull logo returns on the Nurburgring, and this time is seen on Lamborghini's most powerful V12-powered hypercar ever – the spanking-new Revuelto. It's the vehicle's first time on the Green Hell, but it surely won't be the last.
Lamborghini had us worried when it announced that the Revuelto is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Since Porsche muted its newest models and other automakers are not investing in crazy-sounding cars because of stricter regulations, we were afraid the Italian brand might do something similar. It would have been a tragedy for gearheads everywhere because that sweet exhaust noise is recognizable almost anywhere in the world. But we're happy to report that it isn't the case!
The marque calls the Revuelto a high performance electrified vehicle (HPEV), which feels slightly extra. But it is understandable, and everyone should let this marketing trick slide. After all, even the diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de is a plug-in hybrid. With a starting price of a little over $600,000, the hypercar shouldn't shit in the same category as a commuting appliance.
With 154 turns, elevation changes, and challenging corners, the Nurburgring Nordschleife serves as the place where automakers are benchmarking their vehicles and drivers are pushing themselves and their machines to the limit. High-speed sections and tight bends guarantee a demanding experience for the car and the person behind the wheel. That's why most gearheads dream of driving at least once during their lifetime on this circuit, and carmakers are risking exposing their new (camouflaged or not) models. It's where future automotive demand meets the supply, and motoring passion can flow freely.
It's also where some serious competition occurs occasionally, and we might soon see the Revuelto trying to one-up its brutal predecessor – the Aventador SVJ.
But first, let's admire this Lamborghini navigating the track and make sure you are listening to it carefully. There's a particular soundtrack that needs to be enjoyed here.
The video below shows the Revuelto slowly creeping onto the track, and it immediately fires up the generous and revised 6.5-liter V12 to propel it into action. After it picks up some serious speed, Lamborghini's new spearhead unleashes itself and gives us a glorious sound. With this iteration, the exhaust system might not be allowed to reach its full potential.
But what you're about to see below makes us dream about the open-top version and an enhanced variant that may come in two or three years. It's just going to get better before the internal combustion engine is gone for good!
However, we've concluded by watching this footage on repeat a couple of times that the mighty SVJ had a fruitier and maybe even wilder exhaust note. In contrast, the Revuelto sounds tamed and, dare we say, cultivated.
