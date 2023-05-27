2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Looks Stunning in White, Captain Phasma Would Probably Love It

Nobody has driven the all-new Revuelto, apart from Lamborghini's test drivers. It's still unknown from a dynamic point of view. However, we can now admire all its beautiful details. The designers did a great job making this supercar look like it can effortlessly cut through the air while retaining notable origami-inspired creases and cuts.
If Michelangelo were alive today and liked cars that go eerily fast, seat just two people somewhat uncomfortably, and sound menacingly cool, he would have most likely worked for Lamborghini. It is one of the few global brands that allow designers to go over the top. They're not allowed to go completely wild, but the final product most likely fulfills their professional ambitions.
With an MSRP of $604,000, this all-new Lamborghini is poised to cause a bit of a stir among supercar fans, and it might change the parking lots of some fine establishments worldwide. Considering this supercar has already been sold out for the first 24 months of production, customers may pay a lot more for one. Factoring in a couple of options and tax will most likely take the price to new highs with ease.
One content creator revealed that some eager American customers already paid over $720,000 to get their hands on the first 200 units coming to the U.S. Known as Stradman, the YouTuber shared that he picked a prebuilt purple-over-black-and-white model. The Viola Pasifae unit is fully loaded and comes with many parts made from carbon fiber. They add over $46,000 to the final price.
Unlike Rick Ross and Skrillex, Captain Phasma from Star Wars: The Force Awakens – the commander of the stormtroopers – wouldn't be that impressed with a purple Lamborghini. But a white Revuelto with black accents and a lot of carbon fiber might do the trick. She surely would have looked cool driving it.
So, let's take a good look at this 1,001-hp plug-in hybrid monster that's supposedly able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 2,5 seconds. It'll theoretically be able to fight and maybe even defeat its competitors.
The footage below allows us to savor every little bit of this magnificent supercar that will soon bless our roads with another stunning silhouette. The SF90 needed a competitor, the MC20 is creeping out of the shadows, and the freshly announced DB12 is poised to join the Italians in making popular summer roads, and tracks look alive and filled with vibrant sound.
The evolutionary design is also telling of what Lamborghini will do after it finishes building all the models for its impatient customers. There's a lot of room for add-ons that can enhance it even further.
Just think about how fantastic an Aventador SVJ Roadster-like Revuelto would look! Until then, let's indulge in discovering the newest bull in Lamborghini's shed. This is something you don't want to miss!
