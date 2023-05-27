1-of-19 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Roadster Wants To Have a Word With Your Accountant

Lamborghini has shifted towards electricity. The new Revuelto, aka the Aventador's successor, is a plug-in hybrid offering, and another electrified model is right around the corner: the Urus. However, despite having made the step towards the inevitable all-electric future, the Raging Bull hasn't given up on its V12, as the new flagship supercar features such an engine behind the seats.
However, if the Revuelto seems a bit too mainstream for your taste and money is no object, then you are spoiled for choice, as there are several models worth looking into. You don't have to venture from the flagship status either or from Lamborghini, as the Sant'Agata Bolognese exotic car marque made quite a few special models based on the same underpinnings. Enthusiasts remember the Veneno, Centenario, SC18 Alston, Essenza SCV12, and Countach LPI 800-4. And they surely remember the Sian FKP 37 as well.
Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show four years ago, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, which is a tribute to Ferdinand Karl Piech and his year of birth, came to life in only 63 copies. In plain exotic fashion, they were sold out in no time. The Italian company then upped the ante with the Sian FKP 37 Roadster, limiting the production to 19 copies, and these also found new homes before they celebrated their public premiere in 2020. Both body styles feature certain elements inspired by the Countach, according to Lamborghini, and Ad Personam personalized each one, so you won't find two identical examples.
A modern-day coach-built supercar, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 retains the V12 firepower of its more mainstream sibling, namely the Aventador on which it builds. Nevertheless, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated unit is combined with a 48-volt electric motor in this case. It sports a supercapacitor, which is three times punchier than a standard lithium-ion battery that has the same size, and it is fully charged every time the car brakes. On top of that, it gives it a power boost, albeit up to 80 mph (130 kph) only.
The total output produced is 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW), allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it will keep pushing to over 217 mph or 350 kph. Mind you, these are the performance specs of the Sian FKP 37 Roadster, which is a bit less potent than its fixed-roof sibling due to the added weight. The Sian FKP 37 Coupe is one-tenth quicker in a straight-line sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) and will run out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph).
We talked about almost every key aspect of the car, though it is one thing we haven't mentioned yet, and that's the price. Curious how much it costs? If you have to ask, maybe you cannot afford it. But here it is anyway: €4,400,000, which translates to $4,721,025. The stunning Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Roadster is in the possession of a German used car dealer. A quick look through their portfolio reveals that it is their most expensive product currently on sale by far, and an Aventador SVJ Roadster joins it offered at €790,000 ($847,535). A Mercedes-AMG G 63 modified by Brabus, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S 680, and a Ferrari California T are also on sale. An Audi RS 3 Sportback rounds off the offering.
If you must know, the asking price of this limited-run Italian supercar equals that of the Bugatti Chiron. And the Molsheim brand's beast is superior in all performance aspects, featuring an even more premium feel because it's not a pure race-bred machine but one focused on comfortable and ultra-fast long drives. We don't know which one you'd go for, but if I had to choose, my Chiron would probably be all black, with a blue touch here and there. After all, it's a car sitting in the upper class with far more desirable emblems decorating its body and a monstrous W16 engine mounted behind the seats with four turbochargers. But we all know what sets a Bugatti apart from a Lamborghini, don't we? And on that final note, it's time to pop the question: would you blow your money on the Sian FKP 37 Roadster or the Chiron?
Care to purchase a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 of your own? That would be several million dollars, thank you very much. The pictured Roadster is for sale, with a first registration dating back to July of 2021 and a single owner in the papers so far. It hasn't seen much action, as the odometer indicates only 31 miles (50 km), the listing reveals. Finished in a dual-tone paint that mixes bronze and black at the front and rear, respectively, it comes with diamond-cut alloys and has a black interior with a few bronze accents and naked carbon fiber elements.
